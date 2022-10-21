UFC 280 Picks: Main Event Same Game Parlay to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 280’s main event is one for the ages.

On one side stands the controversial Charles Oliveira. The former champion can reclaim his title this weekend, just six months after losing it on the scales ahead of UFC 274. Oliveira is in the peak of his career, demonstrating elite striking, ground game and octagon control on his way to 11 consecutive victories.

On the other side of this fight stands Islam Makhachev. Potentially the best wrestler in the UFC, Makhachev is getting his first title shot at 31 years old. As a disciple of the UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev combines elite grappling with a zombie-like determination for submissions. However, Oliveira is far and away the most complete and skilled fighter Makhachev will face, and he may not be prepared for Do Bronx.

Here’s my DraftKings Sportsbook Same Game Parlay pick for the main event:

Charles Oliveira ML (+150)

Oliveira is 11-0 in the UFC since 2017 and enters this fight as a UFC Champion at the top of the game. I’m predicting a win in our “Don’t Doubt Do Bronx” parlay here — and a pretty convincing one based on this next pick.

Fight to end in KO/TKO (+200)

Given both of these fighters are submission specialists, I imagine it’s hard to rationalize why we’d choose a KO instead of a Submission (-110). Going up against a fellow wrestler, Oliveira doesn’t have a benefit in that area. He does have a four-inch reach advantage, as well as a 1.26-edge in strikes landed per minute. Oliveira has already come out and said he plans on KO’ing Makhachev, and I believe he follows through with that strategy.

Fight to end in the first round (+165)

Oliveira also predicted a first-round KO, and we’ll take the fight ending in Round 1 here. Do Bronx has proven time and time again the moment is never too big for him, finishing each of his last 3 PPV main events. Makhachev has never been in a PPV main event, despite headlining two Fight Night cards since 2021. I hesitate to say the moment is too big for Makhachev, but I do expect Oliveira’s experience to win the day early on.

Total Parlay Odds: +1000

