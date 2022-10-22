NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 7

Here are my favorite player props for the Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Lions came down to Earth before their bye and were expected to come out of it at full strength. Although Amon-Ra St. Brown is good to go, there’s still a sizable list of skill position players featured on Detroit’s injury report. Most surprising of all among the group might be D’Andre Swift, who is questionable once again.

Even if Swift gets the green light, his combination of a shoulder and ankle problem indicates Williams will still have a significant role in this offense for now. When the two were sharing work prior to Swift being sidelined, Williams was handling the red-zone work. Twelve of Williams’ 43 carries in the first three weeks came in the red zone (27.9%). On the season, he has 16 carries in the red zone, whereas Swift has two (and Justin Jackson has one). So even if Swift plays vs. Dallas, if a Detroit back is asked to punch one in, it’s going to be Williams.

Pittman crushed this number in Week 6, going over this mark for the third time in five games played. However, one of the two instances he didn’t log 69 or more yards was the last time he saw this Tennessee secondary, which is strange. The Titans have allowed a receiver to go over this number every week, including Alec Pierce.

What’s even stranger, though, is how low Pittman’s number is considering his play throughout the majority of this season. Same goes for Pierce, who’s receiving yards prop is only at 43.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook despite him going over his prop for Week 7 in each of the last four weeks, posting over 60 yards in three of those contests.

With this game’s total being among the lowest featured in Week 7, it seems Mike Vrabel is expected to have made adjustments to his defense — and the secondary is the area that needs the most attention. Even without adjustments being made, getting some extra rest and prep gives the Titans a better chance to replicate what they did vs. Pittman in Week 4.

Opposing running backs have pretty much had their way with the Chargers this season. Four have gone over this number vs. the Chargers, three of which eclipsed the century mark. No Raiders back did so in Week 1, but Josh Jacobs only had 10 carries in that game — even then, he averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Latavius Murray came close in Week 6, but no Broncos running back went over this number in that contest, either. Still, Murray managed 66 yards on 15 carries with a new team in only his second bit of game action this season.

Walker has been very efficient with his opportunities in his rookie campaign. Now that he’s set to get a full workload as Seattle’s lead back, he should have no problem maintaining the trend of success opposing backs have had vs. the Chargers in 2022.

