NFL Week 7 MNF Picks: Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Even with Mac Jones in the lineup, the Patriots have been halfway decent in the first half of games. In two of the three he was healthy, they led at the half — the exception being the season opener in Miami. On the whole, they’re 4-1-1 ATS in the first half.

The Bears, on the other hand, have been on the opposite end of the spectrum. They’re 0-6 ATS in the first half this season. Their opponents are also averaging 13.8 points per game in the first half — the seventh-highest mark in the league. All the while, the Bears have averaged the third-fewest points per game in the first half (6.5).

New England is only averaging 9.8 points per game in the first half, but they’ve also given up the third-fewest points per game in the first half (7.8). Jones taking over for Bailey Zappe might lead to some issues over the course of the game, but New England’s playmakers being at full strength combined with Chicago’s struggles at the line should allow the Patriots and Bears to continue these first-half trends.

Fields has comfortably gone over this number in each of Chicago’s last three games, topping out at 208 in Week 5. But that performance came vs. the Vikings, who have given up the fifth-most passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks this season — even after facing Fields.

The other two teams Fields went over this mark against — the Giants and Commanders — are both giving up fewer passing yards per game than the Patriots (by a small margin). But, those two defenses have benefited from already facing Fields, thus helping lower their season-long averages. The Patriots have already managed a few superior quarterbacks, both mobile and pocket-passers, so they should be able slow down Fields while his offensive line continues its struggles. Also helps that the weather is expected to be ugly in the early portion of this game.

If you’re looking to make it a little more interesting, a Same Game Parlay to consider is Justin Fields under 174.5 passing yards and +1 interception at +135. (There’s no yardage option between 174.5 and 149.5 for Fields.)

