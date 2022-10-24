Butterfield Bermuda Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to the lovely island of Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Club is the host course and is a 6,828-yard par 71 that features Bermuda grass greens. We are also back to a full field, 156-player event with a 36 hole cut.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Hubbard ranks No. 1 in SG: Approach over his past 48, 36 and 24 rounds in this field. Being that Port Royal is an extremely short course, off-the-tee play will not matter as much, whereas approach will take center stage. He has had a great fall swing thus far as well, with a T5 at the Sanderson Farms Championship sandwiched between a pair of top-28 finishes at the Fortinet and Shriners.

This is one of the weakest fields we’ll see this year, but I do believe Hubbard is in the upper echelon of players teeing it up this week, so getting 25/1 here on DraftKings Sportsbook is enticing. This will be Hubbard’s third career start at Bermuda Championship, with the previous two resulting in T41 and T22 finishes, respectively. His course history is decent, but he’s coming off the best year of his PGA TOUR career in 2022 and always performs well in weaker field events, so there’s good reason to believe he will improve on his T22 from last year and contend in Bermuda this week.

Aaron Rai is someone who does most of his damage on the DP World Tour, where he has both of his career wins. I bring that up because this feels a lot like a field you would see at a DP World Tour event. Rai has also had himself a nice fall swing, and sits third in this field in SG: Approach and second in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 24 rounds.

In addition, Rai ranks No. 1 in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation percentage in that same time frame. Being that driving accuracy will be exponentially more important than driving distance this week, the fact that he’s been striping fairways lately is extremely important considering how good his approach play has looked. It feels like everything is clicking at the right time for the Englishman.

Schenk is another golfer we look to target in weaker field events. He’s done some of his best work in his career at events like the John Deere Classic and Corales Puntcana Championship, among other fall swing tournaments like the Sanderson Farms.

Schenk been playing very well of late also, posting top-16 finishes at both the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and the Shriners over his past two starts. His long term form checks out as well, as he ranks second in this field in SG: Approach over his past 48 rounds. He’s played Port Royal once his career and finished T26, so when you combine that with his recent form, there’s no reason to think he can’t improve upon that and finish inside the top 20 for us this week.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.