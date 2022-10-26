NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 8

It should be a great Week 8 this year in the NFL with 15 games lined up for the weekend, including a London showcase between the Jaguars and the Broncos. Nothing brings drama like quarterback controversy, and there are several situations around the NFL that come with plenty of levels of intrigue.

The action begins this week with a tasty matchup between the Ravens and Bucs on Thursday Night Football. After the London game Sunday morning, there are seven 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs, followed by four games in the late window. The Sunday night game should be a good one between Josh Allen’s Bills and Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, followed by an AFC North grudge match between the Bengals and Browns on this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Ravens ATS: 3-4

Ravens O/U: 2-5

Ravens average total game points: 48.9

Ravens as favorite: 4-2 SU/2-4 ATS

The Ravens held off a late Browns comeback last week but failed to cover. They were without J.K. Dobbins, but Gus Edwards had a successful return to help carry his team to victory. Baltimore is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games and 1-6 ATS against a team with a losing record, but the road team has gone 5-0 ATS in the last five head-to-head meetings between the Ravens and Bucs. The under is 4-0 in the Ravens’ last four games overall, 4-0 in their last four games against a team with a losing record and 13-5 in their last 18 road contests.

Buccaneers ATS: 2-5

Buccaneers O/U: 1-6

Buccaneers average total game points: 35.4

Buccaneers as underdog: 0-0 SU/0-0 ATS

The Bucs suffered one of the most shocking losses of the season, falling to the Panthers SU and ATS last week. After dropping five straight ATS, the Bucs are underdogs for the first time in the season in this home matchup on Thursday. Tampa is 1-7 SU in its last eight games against the AFC North and 4-8 SU in its last 12 Thursday Night Football contests. The under is 6-1 in the Bucs’ last seven games and 9-1 in their past 10 games following a SU loss.

Broncos ATS: 2-5

Broncos O/U: 1-6

Broncos average total game points: 30.7

Broncos as underdog: 1-3 SU/2-2 ATS

Denver had to go with Brett Rypien last week with Russell Wilson sidelined, and the Jets handed them a SU and ATS loss at home. Wilson may be back for this game in London, but the offense has not been able to realize its potential to this point in the season. The Broncos are 3-12 ATS in their last 12 games against the AFC and only 3-8 ATS in their last 11 overall. The Broncos have the lowest average total game points in the NFL, so it isn’t surprising the under is 4-0 in Denver’s last four games following an ATS loss and 4-0 in its last four games following a SU loss. Long-term, the under is 43-21-1 in Denver’s last 65 games overall.

Jaguars ATS: 2-5

Jaguars O/U: 4-3

Jaguars average total game points: 41.7

Jaguars as favorite: 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS

While the Jaguars are officially the home team, this game will be in London at Wembley Stadium Sunday morning. After beating the Chargers back in Week 3, the Jaguars’ season has unraveled, as they have dropped four straight both SU and ATS. Jacksonville is just 1-7 ATS in its last eight games. The Jags are 3-17 SU in their last 20 games against the AFC and 3-12 ATS in their last 15 against the AFC West. The total has gone under in 12 of Jacksonville’s last 16 games.

Patriots ATS: 3-2-1

Patriots O/U: 3-3

Patriots average total game points: 43.0

Patriots as favorite: 2-1 SU/ 1-1-1 ATS

The Patriots are on a short week after surprisingly getting blown out on Monday Night Football by the Bears, but they are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Sunday games coming off a Monday night contest. New England is also 7-0 ATS in its last seven games following a double-digit loss at home, but 0-4 ATS in its last four vs. AFC East.

Jets ATS: 5-2

Jets O/U: 3-4

Jets average total game points: 42.3

Jets as underdog: 1-2 SU/2-1 ATS

The Jets knocked off the Broncos in Denver, but they lost their electric rookie RB Breece Hall for the season. They have won four straight ATS and SU but have gone just 7-19 in their last 26 divisional games. The under is 5-1 in New York’s last six after an ATS win and also 5-1 in the last six head-to-head matchups between these two teams.

Panthers ATS: 2-5

Panthers O/U: 2-5

Panthers average total game points: 39

Panthers as underdog: 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS

The Panthers shocked the Bucs for their first ATS and SU win since Week 3. They are still just 4-17 ATS in their last 21 games overall and 0-6 ATS in their last 6 road games. The Panthers are also just 2-7 ATS in their last nine games vs. the Falcons and just 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games in Atlanta. The under is 5-1 in Carolina’s last six games and also 5-1 in its last six road games against a team with a losing home record.

Falcons ATS: 6-1

Falcons O/U: 4-3

Falcons average total game points: 47.7

Falcons as favorite: 0-0 SU/0-0 ATS

Ironically, the Falcons will be the favorite for the first time this season after taking their first ATS loss of the season. The Falcons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and 5-0 ATS in their last five against the NFC. The under is 13-4-1 in the last 18 head-to-head meetings between these two teams and 6-2 in Atlanta’s last eight home games.

Bears ATS: 2-3-1

Bears O/U: 2-4

Bears average total game points: 36.9

Bears as underdog: 2-4 SU/3-3 ATS

The Bears got a convincing win on Monday Night Football in New England, but they’ll be on the road on a short week to face a tough Dallas defense. They are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS win and 2-11 ATS in their last 13 road games against a team with a winning home record. The under is 4-1 in Chicago’s last five games following a SU win and 4-1 in its last five against the NFC.

Cowboys ATS: 5-2

Cowboys O/U: 2-5

Cowboys average total game points: 34

Cowboys as favorite: 2-0 SU/2-0 ATS

Dallas defeated Detroit in the first game with Dak Prescott back under center. The Cowboys improved to 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games against a team with a losing record and are 21-8 ATS in their last 29 games overall. Dallas’s defense continues to be elite, and as a result, the under is 6-0 in the Cowboys’ last six home games and 6-1-1 in their last eight games overall. However, the over is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams.

Dolphins ATS: 3-4

Dolphins O/U: 2-5

Dolphins average total game points: 44.6

Dolphins as favorite: 2-1 SU/1-2 ATS

The Dolphins beat the Steelers SU on Sunday Night Football in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, but they lost ATS after a slow second half. Miami is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 following a SU win but only 0-4 ATS in its last four games overall. The under has gone 5-1 in the Dolphins' last six games following a SU win, 6-2 in their last eight road games and 38-18 in their last 18 games on field turf.

Lions ATS: 3-3

Lions O/U: 4-2

Lions average total game points: 56.6

Lions as underdog: 0-4 SU/2-2 ATS

The Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games and 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following an ATS loss. They’ll be looking to bounce back from their tough loss in Dallas in a game that was actually closer than the final score indicated. The over is 6-2 in Detroit’s last eight games and 19-7 in its last 26 home games.

Cardinals ATS: 4-3

Cardinals O/U: 2-4-1

Cardinals average total game points: 47.4

Cardinals as underdog: 2-3 SU/3-2 ATS

The Cardinals have some extra rest after beating the Saints in Week 7’s TNF contest and will go on the road to Minnesota to face the NFC North division leader. Arizona is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games and 4-12 SU in its last 16 games vs. Minnesota, including 0-10 SU in the last 10 head-to-head matchups in Minnesota. The under is 4-1 in the Cardinals’ last five games and 5-1 in their last six road matchups.

Vikings ATS: 2-4

Vikings O/U: 3-3

Vikings average total game points: 42.9

Vikings as favorite: 5-0 SU/2-3 ATS

The Vikings are back from their bye week to try to build on their strong 5-1 SU start, but they have struggled to cover, going just 2-4 ATS. They are just 1-4 ATS in their last five games and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 matchups against a team with a losing record. The over is 6-1 in Minnesota’s last seven home games, 5-1 in its last six games after a bye week, and 10-4 in its last 14 overall.

Raiders ATS: 3-3

Raiders O/U: 4-1-1

Raiders average total game points: 52.2

Raiders as favorite: 2-2 SU/2-2 ATS

The Raiders returned from their bye week with a win vs. the Texans, and now they’ll go on the road to take on the Saints. The Raiders are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. the NFC and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games vs. the Saints. However, they are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games after accumulating more than 150 yards rushing in their previous game and 5-0 ATS in their last five games in October. The over is also 5-0 in Vegas’ last five October games and 4-0 in its last four overall.

Saints ATS: 2-5

Saints O/U: 5-2

Saints average total game points: 53.6

Saints as underdog: 0-4 SU/1-3 ATS

The Saints couldn’t overcome costly turnovers in their Thursday Night Football loss. New Orleans is 1-5 SU/2-4 ATS in its last six games and 2-7 SU in its last nine home games. The over is 4-0 in the Saints’ last four games and 4-2 in their last six vs. the Raiders.

Steelers ATS: 3-3-1

Steelers O/U: 2-5

Steelers average total game points: 38.4

Steelers as underdog: 2-4 SU/3-2-1 ATS

The Steelers came up short vs. the Dolphins SU on Sunday Night Football, but they did cover for the third time this season. Lately, Pittsburgh has been dominated by its in-state rival, going 0-9 SU in its last nine trips to Philly and just 6-12 SU in their last 18 meetings overall. The Steelers are also just 1-5 SU in their last six overall and 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against the NFC. The total has gone under in five of their past seven games overall and in four of the Steelers’ five most recent matchups against the NFC East.

Eagles ATS: 4-2

Eagles O/U: 3-3

Eagles average total game points: 44.3

Eagles as favorite: 6-0 SU/6-2 ATS

The Eagles come back from their bye week looking to continue their unbeaten season. They have been favored in every matchup, but this is the biggest point spread of the season. They are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven home games, but they are just 0-3-1 ATS in their last four games following a bye week. The over is 7-1 in Philadelphia’s last eight home games.

Titans ATS: 4-2

Titans O/U: 3-3

Titans average total game points: 40.5

Titans as favorite: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

Last week, the Titans won their fourth game in a row both SU and ATS by dispatching the Colts, 19-10. Tennessee is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games against the AFC South and 4-1 SU in its last live games against the Texans. The under is 9-3 in the Titans’ last 12 games, but the over is 5-0 in the last five games between the Titans and Texans in Houston.

Texans ATS: 3-2-1

Texans O/U: 2-4

Texans average total game points: 40.5

Texans as underdog: 1-4-1 SU/3-2-1 ATS

The Texans lost on the road to the Raiders but will return home, where they are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a winning road record. They are also 4-0 ATS in their last four games against the AFC South and 7-1 ATS in the last eight head-to-head meetings vs. the Titans. The over is 10-1 in the last 11 matchups between these teams in Houston and 5-1 in Houston’s last six games following an SU loss.

Commanders ATS: 3-4

Commanders O/U: 3-4

Commanders average total game points: 40.2

Commanders as underdog: 1-3 SU/1-3 ATS

In Taylor Heinicke’s first start of the season at QB, the Commanders knocked off the Packers SU and ATS. They are still just 2-4 SU/2-4 ATS in their last 6 games and 2-8 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road vs. the Colts. The under is 4-1 in Washington’s last five games.

Colts ATS: 3-4

Colts O/U: 1-6

Colts average total game points: 36.1

Colts as favorite: 1-2-1 SU/0-2-1 ATS

After their tough home loss to the Titans, the Colts will turn to Sam Ehlinger at QB in this matchup vs. the Commanders. Indy is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home vs. Washington and 3-0-1 ATS in the last four head-to-head matchups. The over is 4-1 in their five most recent head-to-head meetings, but the under is 11-1 in the Colts’ last 12 games overall, 5-1 in their last six games against a team with a losing record and 4-1 in their last five matchups with the NFC East.

49ers ATS: 3-4

49ers O/U: 2-5

49ers average total game points: 39.7

49ers as favorite: 3-3 SU/ 3-3 ATS

The Niners will look to bounce back from a big loss to the Chiefs as they take on their division rivals. In their last eight head-to-head meetings, San Francisco is 7-1 SU vs. Los Angeles, including 6-0 ATS in the last six matchups. The 49ers are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games overall and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a double-digit loss at home. The under is 6-1 in the 49ers’ last seven road games and 6-1 in their last seven games following a loss, both SU and ATS.

Rams ATS: 2-4

Rams O/U: 1-5

Rams average total game points: 38.3

Rams as underdog: 3-1 SU/2-2 ATS

The Rams are returning from their bye week and are 11-4-1 ATS in their last 16 games following a bye week. They are 5-2 SU in their last seven games against the NFC West but only 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games vs. San Francisco. The total has gone under in five of the Rams’ last six games against the NFC West and in seven of their last eight games overall.

Giants ATS: 6-1

Giants O/U: 2-5

Giants average total game points: 40

Giants as underdog: 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS

Since they’re 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS as underdogs and 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS as favorites, maybe this line is a good thing for Big Blue. The Giants are 24-11 ATS in their last 35 road games but only 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against the NFC West. The under has gone 14-4 in New York’s last 18 games and 8-3 in New York’s last 11 games against the NFC.

Seahawks ATS: 4-3

Seahawks O/U: 4-3

Seahawks average total game points: 52.7

Seahawks as favorite: 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS

The Seahawks are favored for just the second time this season, and the other time they lost at home vs. the Falcons. They have bounced back and gone 3-1 SU/3-1 ATS since that defeat and knocked off the Chargers last week thanks big games from Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker. Seattle is 6-3 SU/6-3 ATS in its last nine games and 5-2 SU in the last seven home matchups vs. the Giants. The over is 4-1 in the Seahawks' last five games and 4-2 in their last six home games.

Packers ATS: 2-5

Packers O/U: 3-4

Packers average total game points: 39.2

Packers as underdog: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

Green Bay’s slide continued last week with a road loss in Washington, and now the Packers have to go on the road to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. They have dropped four straight ATS and three consecutive games SU. They are just 1-5 ATS in their last six road games and 0-6 SU in their last six trips to Buffalo. The under is 4-1 in Green Bay’s last five games after a SU loss and 5-0 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Bills ATS: 4-2

Bills O/U: 1-5

Bills average total game points: 42.8

Bills as favorite: 5-1 SU/4-1-1 ATS

The home team has gone 6-0 ATS in the last six Bills-Packers matchups and the favorite is 5-1 in those contests, as well. Buffalo is also returning from a bye week, and the Bills are 4-1-2 ATS in their last seven games after a bye week. They are 10-1-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record and 8-2-2 in their last 12 games overall. Despite their prolific offense, the under is 4-0 in their past four games and 4-0 in their four most recent home games, as well.

Bengals ATS: 5-2

Bengals O/U: 2-5

Bengals average total game points: 43.6

Bengals as favorite: 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS

The Bengals' offense broke through with a big win in New Orleans, and they are now 4-1 SU/5-0 ATS since their 0-2 start. The Bengals have been ATS monsters lately, going 10-1 ATS in their last 11 vs. the AFC, 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games following a SU win, 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games and 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games overall. They are also 12-3 ATS in their last 15 meetings with their in-state divisional rivals from Cleveland and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games in Cleveland. The under is 8-0 in Cincinnati’s last eight games vs. the AFC and 10-2 in its last 12 overall.

Browns ATS: 3-4

Browns O/U: 5-2

Browns average total game points: 50.6

Browns as underdog: 1-2 SU/2-1 ATS

The Browns covered vs. the Ravens but weren’t able to complete the comeback and are 0-4 SU/1-3 ATS over the last four weeks. Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games, 2-6 ATS in its last eight Monday games and 0-7 ATS in its last seven games in Week 8. About the only good news for the Browns from a trends perspective is the underdog is 5-0 ATS in the last five Bengals-Browns matchups.

