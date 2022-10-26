NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for October 26

DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya and RotoWire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Chinmay’s Picks:

Rockets at Jazz: Over 233.5 points

Bulls vs. Pacers: Under 234 points

Nick’s Picks:

Rockets at Jazz: Over 233.5 points

Lakers at Nuggets: Under 229.5 points

