NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 8 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers ML

We’re just three weeks removed from the last time these teams faced off, which resulted in a commanding 49ers victory. Heading into Sunday’s clash, I expect the same result.

While the Rams did defeat San Francisco in the NFC Championship last season, the reality is the 49ers have dominated this rivalry in recent years. The Niners have won seven of their last eight matchups with the Rams, and it feels like they have the recipe for success this week too.

This is not the same intimidating Rams team as last year. Matthew Stafford and the offense have taken a significant step back, and San Francisco’s defense will likely make them pay for it. On offense, the addition of Christian McCaffrey take the Niners to a new level. I expect Jimmy Garoppolo and company to emerge from SoFi victorious on Sunday.

Giants +3

Different week, same pick. The Giants were 3-point underdogs last week against the Jaguars and they covered that spread handily, winning 23-17. Going into Seattle and winning will be tough, but at this point Brian Daboll’s squad has earned the benefit of the doubt.

You’re getting points with a 6-1 team who match up pretty well with Seattle. If I had to pick a winner it would be the Giants, so there might be value in taking them to win outright at plus-money on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The most important stat heading into this matchup? 149.7 rushing yards allowed per game by the Seahawks. Saquon Barkley is primed for another dominant performance, and if Daniel Jones simply does his job the Giants should win.

Vikings -4

Minnesota has looked like one of the best teams in the NFL this year, and the Cardinals... are in last place in their division. Looking at this matchup, these defense are just on different levels. Arizona is giving up more than 25 points per game, while the Vikings are holding opponents under 20 on average.

Offensively, the Cardinals are just a mess. Kyler Murray has no time to operate behind his line, and they aren’t getting nearly as much out of their running backs compared to last year. One could argue the Vikings haven’t been that impressive offensively either, but they have scored 24-plus points in five straight games. Kirk Cousins and company should take care of business on Sunday.

