How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Saints-Cardinals game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Mark Andrews 55+ receiving yards

Lamar Jackson 60+ rushing yards

Tom Brady 3+ passing touchdowns

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

The Buccaneers will return home looking to get back on track when they host the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs have lost four of their last five games and are coming off a shocking 21-3 loss to the Panthers. It’s the first time Tom Brady has been 3-4 since 2002, and never has he sat under .500 through eight games in his career. However, Tampa Bay still leads the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Ravens escaped with a win over the Browns, narrowly avoiding another fourth-quarter meltdown to improve to 4-3 and maintain the top spot in the AFC North. A late Amari Cooper touchdown was waived off for offensive pass interference, followed by a false start penalty that forced Cleveland to attempt a game-tying 60-yard field goal, which Baltimore blocked to seal a victory. Tampa Bay will be trying to get its first win over Baltimore since 2002.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Mike Evans has recorded 81+ receiving yards in each of his last five appearances at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last five appearances against AFC opponents.

The Buccaneers have failed to cover the spread in eight of their last nine Thursday games.

Mark Andrews has recorded 89+ receiving yards in four of the Ravens’ last five road games.

Each of the Ravens’ last four games has gone UNDER the total points line.

Tom Brady has recorded 345+ passing yards in five of the Buccaneers’ last six home games against AFC opponents.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.