NFL Picks: Week 8 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 2-1 with my underdog picks in Week 7, my overall record for the season sits at 12-8-1. Only two teams will be on a bye in Week 8, but there are some tricky underdogs to consider. With that in mind, here are three DraftKings Sportsbook options to consider taking a chance on.

The Jets are off to a 5-2 start after having won four straight games. Their defense has led the way, allowing 20 points or fewer in each game during their winning streak. They’ll need their defense to step up again this week, considering they lost running back Breece Hall (knee) for the season. While the Jets traded for James Robinson to add some depth back to the position, him just being added to the team this week might not give him enough time to prepare for a significant role.

After building up some good vibes with two consecutive wins. The Patriots laid an egg in Week 7, losing 33-14 at home vs. the Bears. Mac Jones made his return from injury but didn’t last long before being replaced by Bailey Zappe. While the Jets might have a difficult time scoring points in this game, so should the Patriots, who will turn back to Jones as their starter. Add in the Jets having the advantage at home, and they have an opportunity to win this game outright.

An injury to Carson Wentz (finger) has thrust Taylor Heinicke back into a starting role. He led the Commanders to an improbable win vs. the Packers last week, throwing for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Wentz has been officially placed on IR, so Heinicke has likely earned himself at least three more starts.

The Colts also had to make a change at quarterback, naming Sam Ehlinger as their new starter. Matt Ryan is battling a shoulder injury and has not played well, prompting he Colts to make the move. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, it’s difficult to expect much from Ehlinger in his first career start. Heinicke is the most established quarterback in this game, so don’t be surprised if the Commanders cover, if not win outright.

Some life was injected into the 49ers last week when they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. He didn’t play much given the short turnaround from his trade, and the 49ers were picked apart by the Chiefs. With a full week to prepare, McCaffrey should be much more involved in this matchup.

The Rams are fresh coming off of their bye week, and they likely needed the time to help regroup after their mediocre 3-3 start. They have struggled vs. the 49ers on the road in recent seasons, but they haven’t lost to them at home by more than three points either of the last two seasons. Last season, they lost by three points in overtime at home against them in Week 18. With the expectation that this is another close game, the added rest could help the Rams emerge with a victory.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.