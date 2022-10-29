MLB Picks for October 29: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Well, Game 1 sure was something else. Game 2 is sure to be wild, as well, with two tough pitchers squaring off against these potent offenses.

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook plays for Game 2 of 2022 World Series.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Left-handed pitching is not the preferred handedness for Philadelphia. In fact, the one time they saw Framber Valdez — which happened to be the final game of the regular season, which we all knew at the time was the 2022 World Series preview — the Houston left-hander punched out 10 over five scoreless innings. It was one of three times he logged double-digit strikeouts in the regular season. Still, he’s given up two runs in each of his starts this postseason against less-potent lineups, and each run was scored within the first five frames. Also, in the two World Series starts he’s made — both came in 2021 — Valdez has given up five-plus runs without making it through three innings of work.

On top of all that, the Phillies have shown throughout the postseason they can get after starting pitching in the early portion of games. Philadelphia has scored two-plus runs in the first five innings in nine of 12 games. And while righties are the Phillies’ preferred matchup, they’ve scored two-plus through the first five innings in two of their three games against left-handed starters — the one exception being their first game of the postseason.

Refer a friend and get a free DraftKings Sportsbook bet up to $100! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Harper has pounded the over on this number throughout the postseason, doing so in nine of Philly’s 12 games. Of course, Harper doesn’t do his best work against left-handed pitching. Furthermore, Valdez was quite stingy against left-handed hitting throughout the year, giving up just one home run and two doubles to them. But pitchers haven’t been able to put Harper in a box all postseason. He went over this number against both Max Fried and Blake Snell — the only lefty he didn’t get to was Jose Quintana.

Now, the over on Harper’s total bases prop is absolutely in play at +140. But I like this option a bit more because it’s very much in the realm of possibilities that he gets walked, scores a run and hits a sac fly in the contest — among other possible scenarios. Additionally, I think there’s a better way to back Harper to get an extra-base hit in this one.

I’m sure there’s a bunch of mini-trends going on with the Phillies throughout their postseason run. The only one I noticed and care about is this one: In 2022 postseason contests that follow a game in which J.T. Realmuto has homered, Bryce Harper has gone deep. Of course, that’s only happened twice so far, but that and how hot Harper has been are enough for me to really like sprinkling a little something on this play.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.