NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 8

Unintentionally, we’ve got an NFC North slant to list of player props I like for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Detroit’s star running back isn’t even on the injury report for Week 8 after missing the last three games due to shoulder and ankle issues. The Lions have made it clear they aren’t trotting Swift out without a completely clean bill of health, so there’s no doubt about his ability to have an impact on this matchup. However, it might behoove the Lions to feed him through the air rather than on the ground. He’ll get carries, but letting him work more as a pass-catcher in his first game back gives him a better chance to work in open space.

If Swift were to go over this number, he’d only be the third running back to do so vs. Miami. And one of those backs (Breece Hall) got over this number thanks to one big play. However, four of the seven backfields the Dolphins have seen have combined to go over this number. While Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds have gotten some targets in the time Swift has been out, Williams didn’t factor into the passing game much when Swift was healthy and Reynolds should be the odd man out with both of Detroit’s top running backs healthy.

Week 7 was the first time since Week 1 where an opposing team’s top pass-catcher went off vs. the Cardinals. But now, Arizona has had a chance to regroup after winning a high-scoring Thursday Night Football contest vs. the Saints.

Similar to New Orleans, the Vikings present Arizona with two dynamic playmakers in Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. But as much as Minnesota’s running back has picked it up over the last four weeks, there’s no question Jefferson is the Vikings’ top dog. He’s pulverized the over on this number in four of six games, eclipsing the century mark in each instance.

But, that only makes this number all the more suspicious. The two times he’s gone under this number in 2022 have been clear outliers, given he failed to log over 50 receiving yards both times. This number has to be the result of Arizona’s ability to lock down top receiving options, having held Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Tyler Lockett (plus DK Metcalf) under this number in their respective meetings.

The Packers come into Buffalo as double-digit dogs on Sunday Night Football. Of course, it totally makes sense because the Packers have been brutal all season. And if they have any intention of keeping pace with the Bills, Rodgers will have to sling it early and often.

Naturally, that’s going to open him up to more opportunities to make errors. While Rodgers has largely taken care of the ball throughout his career and hasn’t been picked off since Week 4, he was picked off in three of Green Bay’s first four games of the season. And when you look at the last three defenses he’s faced, two have combined for three total interceptions this season. Meanwhile, the Bills — who are fresh off their bye — have an interception in five of their six games.

