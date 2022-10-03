College Football Week 6 Best Bets: NCAA CFB Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have a pretty exciting Week 6 card in college football, featuring some primetime matchups (and also some not so primetime matchups that we’ll still bet on). Here are some spots I’m looking to bet, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sometimes I will add plays throughout the day, or play a game live, which you can fine on Twitter — @julianedlow.

2-units

I put this one out before the Week 5 games at -3 and am a bit surprised it’s moving against me, but if you haven’t tailed yet, now you can get in with the hook on a crucial key number. The Volunteers got by Florida without WR Cedric Tillman, and now lose a starting CB for the season, so the No. 8 team in the nation does have some injury issues.

But LSU is a fade for me in this spot, getting tested by one of the best teams in the country for the first time. The Tigers have showed those issues early in games all season, including last week going down 17-0 to a bad Auburn team. Jayden Daniels is dinged up, and this offense just doesn’t seem to have enough to keep up with the Vols.

1-unit

I put this one out at -3, but would play it to -4.5. UCLA dominated Washington in a Friday night game in Los Angeles to improve to 5-0 and earn a top-25 ranking. I think we see a letdown spot against a really good Utah team that would be ranked significantly higher if they finished off Florida in Week 1 (lost on a goal line interception).

Since the Florida loss, the Utes are 4-0 SU/ATS, winning each game by at least 21 points. I expect the best team in the PAC-12 to go on the road and take care of business here once again.

1.5-units

I bet NMSU at home laying 14.5 against FIU last week — the worst team in the nation. FIU somehow won that game 21-7 and cost us. Mind you, this is a team that went to overtime with Bryant, and had lost the week before to WKU 73-0.

This is another gross matchup between two of the worst teams in the country, but I’ll maintain one thing — FIU is the worst of the worst. Now, both of these teams happen to be coming off big wins, but UConn’s win was far more impressive. While Fresno State was missing its QB, the Huskies took down a very good Mountain West squad last week. I just don’t see how FIU strings together another effort like it did last week. Give me the less gross of the two teams here.

1.5-units

This one has bounced around between -3/-3.5, so look to grab a -3 here and I’m in. FSU had an impressive 4-0 start to the season, but reality sent in with a top-25 matchup, getting beat handily at home as a sizable underdog to Wake Forest.

Now the Seminoles have to go on the road and face a Wolfpack team coming off a tough loss at Clemson. This will be by far the best defense FSU has seen so far. Number is too short here for the Wolfpack to bounce-back at home.

2-units

I bet BYU prematurely here, and now we’re seeing 3.5/4 pop up. Even better if you want to back the Cougars in Vegas like I do.

It’s been a weird season for Notre Dame. The Irish lost to Ohio State 21-10 when they were ranked No. 5, and covering that game seemed like a victory. Then came the loss to Marshall and near loss to Cal. ND came out of that by putting together their best game in Chapel Hill and taking down UNC’s high-powered offense. Off the bye, we see them travel to Vegas for a neutral game against BYU.

BYU has simply been the better team. The Cougars have seen some real tests, defeating Baylor and losing to Oregon. This is a team that returns 19 starters from last season, and should finally be getting a bit more healthy at WR. I can’t trust ND in this spot, going against a very experienced squad that has much more firepower on offense.

2-units

I faded Clemson last week and lost. I still don’t think this team is worthy of a College Football Playoff spot, just in terms of how good they are (we’ll see how the resume lines up). That said, this Tigers team should stomp out Boston College on Saturday night.

We’ll have one narrative working against us — it’s the Red Bandana Game in Chestnut Hill. Always a big game that the Eagles will be up for, but I think we can spin it into a positive for Clemson. Coming off the win over NC State and going on the road, I don’t think this will be a letdown spot — it’s the 7:30pm ET game on ABC.

BC’s offensive line stands no chance here. The Eagles got the win over what looks like a really bad Louisville team last week, so this is a good spot to sell high on them. Clemson will send one of the best defensive lines in the country out there to demolish an O-Line that features all new starters this season. This one could get ugly.

TBD-units

Last year my largest play of the regular season was ‘Bama 1H against Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide lost the game outright. And yes, I’ve had this revenge spot circled for a year.

Now ‘Bama welcomes a fraudulent Aggies squad to Tuscaloosa, and I’m expecting things to get out of hand early — regardless of who is in at QB for the Tide. Alabama lost Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the win at Arkansas, and now he’s termed day-to-day.

Jalen Milroe came in and only had to go 4/9 for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air. That will need to improve if Young doesn’t play, but we should also get a shorter number if that’s the case. Milroe also went for 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries, so he adds an element to the ground game.

A&M is solid on defense, but I don’t think ‘Bama will have too much trouble moving the ball. The Aggies have close to nothing on offense, and I expect the Crimson Tide to thrive defensively in this game. Max Johnson is also hurt for the Aggies, but none of the QB options for this team are good.

Once the number comes out, I’ll be playing this one and updating the article.

Place your College Football bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.