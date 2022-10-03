Shriners Children’s Open Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Las Vegas this week for the Shriner’s Children’s Open. TPC Summerlin is a 7,255-yard par-71 that features bentgrass greens. Overall the field is much better than last week, headlined by World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Grillo has completely reinvented himself, as he’s become a great putter all of a sudden. That was evident again last week, where he gained over 2.3 strokes putting in two of his four rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship. His ball-striking remained elite as well, gaining 7.8 strokes over his four rounds, which ranks No. 1 in this field in that time frame. Grillo has actually been one of the best golfers in this field over the long term as well, sitting No. 8 over his past 48 rounds in Total Strokes Gained, while ranking No. 1 in total birdies. You are going to have to score this week to win, and very guys are scoring like Grillo right now. At 50/1 in this field, you can do certainly do worse.

Burmester played great last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and was even tied for the lead at one point on Sunday. He would ultimately settle for a solo fourth place finish, but it was an encouraging week for the South African. His irons were a bit off, but he was a monster both off-the-tee and with the flat stick, specifically over the weekend, where he gained 2.8 and 1.3 strokes respectively in those two departments. He will be a full time PGA TOUR player this season after earning his card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and if last week was any indication, it certainly looks like he belongs. This event should turn into a birdie-fest with the winning score breaking 20-under-par, so if Burmester putts like he did last week he can absolutely contend. Getting 65/1 here is nice, but both the top-five and top-10 odds on him are juicy as well.

NeSmith has played TPC Summerlin three times in his career and has finished T18, T8 and T14 in each of those starts. He is also coming off a T9 last week in Mississippi, where he made nine birdies on Sunday en route to a blistering 64. When we get strong recent form matching up with good course history, that is always a recipe for success. NeSmith ranks 18th in this field in SG: Ball-Striking and 29th in Total Strokes Gained over his past 48 rounds and is in a good position to post his fourth consecutive top-20 finish this week at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.