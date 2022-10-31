NFL Week 8 MNF Picks: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Bengals-Browns.

The public is in heavy on Cincy covering, and the Browns are getting some sharp consideration here. Cleveland +3.5 is making up 16% of the ATS bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, yet the play has received 20% of the handle as of writing. I’d still rather ride the hot hand, even with Ja’Marr Chase out of the mix — especially with his injury not impacting the spread.

Since going 0-2 out the gates, the Bengals are 5-0 ATS and 4-1 straight-up. The one game they’ve lost during this stretch is the one contest they weren’t favored. And while I’m banking on that trend to continue, I’m expecting another to end. Joe Burrow is 2-1 ATS vs. the Browns in his career, yet he’s 0-3 vs. Cleveland straight-up.

On top of the Bengals’ play of late, there’s a trend with the Browns that has me fading them. In the five instances Jacoby Brissett has been an underdog on extended rest, he is 1-4 ATS.

Not the prop you expect to take with Chubb, but the Kareem Hunt situation put this on my radar.

If the Browns intend to move on from Hunt, there’s not much sense in putting him at risk for injury on Monday with the trade deadline being Tuesday. Plus, they have one of the game’s best running backs at their disposal, so it’s not like there’s an immense necessity to play Hunt — thus leading to the predicament Cleveland finds itself in.

But even if the Browns play Hunt, Chubb has been getting more looks in the passing game of late (which is probably in preparation for Hunt’s departure). Chubb has multiple targets in three of the last four games. Even though he only has multiple receptions in two of those contests, he’s also 3-for-4 in going over this prop since Week 4.

Also, an opposing running back has gone over this number in four of Cincinnati’s seven games. However, six running backs in total have logged at least eight receiving yards vs. the Bengals this season.

