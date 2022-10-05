NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 5

Injuries are starting to take their toll as we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, and there is only one team that hasn’t lost yet—the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other extreme, the Texans are the only team without a win, but they do have a tie from Week 1 against the Colts.
This is the final full week of NFL action until Week 12 since bye weeks begin in Week 6. As you get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks.
Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:
- SU: Straight Up
- ATS: Against the Spread
- O/U: Over/Under
- MOV: Margin of Victory
- +/-: Plus/Minus
Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1 SU/1-3 ATS) at Denver Broncos (2-2 SU/1-3 ATS)
- DEN is 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- IND is 0-1-1 SU/0-2 ATS on the road
- DEN is 0-2 O/U at home
- IND is 0-2 O/U on the road
- IND is 1-4-1 SU/1-5 ATS in its past six games
- IND is 9-3 SU/9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. DEN
- IND is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games following an ATS loss
- DEN is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games vs. a team with a losing record
- DEN is 2-6 SU/2-6 ATS in its last eight games
- DEN is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games vs. the AFC
- The UNDERDOG is 5-2 ATS in the last seven IND vs. DEN matchups
- OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 IND vs. DEN matchups
- UNDER is 9-0 in IND’s last nine games
- UNDER is 8-0 in IND’s last eight games vs. the AFC
- UNDER is 5-0 in IND’s last five road games
- UNDER is 11-4 in DEN’s last 15 games
- UNDER is 6-2 in DEN’s last eight home games
New York Giants (3-1 SU/3-1 ATS) at Green Bay Packers (3-1 SU/2-2 ATS)
- This game will take place on a neutral field in London
- NYG is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games
- NYG is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. a team with a winning record
- NYG is 3-8 in its last 11 games following an ATS win
- GB is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games vs. a team with a winning record
- GB is 8-1 SU in its last nine home games
- GB is 20-8 ATS in its last 28 games following an ATS loss
- GB is 5-0 SU in its last five games vs. the NFC East
- The FAVORITE is 4-0-1 in the last five NYG vs. GB matchups
- OVER is 5-1 in GB’s last six games vs. the NFC
- OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 NYG vs. GB matchups
- UNDER is 9-2 in NYG’s last 11 games
- UNDER is 6-1 in NYG’s last seven games vs. the NFC
- UNDER is 22-5-2 in NYG’s last 29 games
- UNDER is 4-0 in GB’s last four vs. the NFC
Detroit Lions (1-3 SU/3-1 ATS) at New England Patriots (1-3 SU/1-2-1 ATS)
- NE is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- DET is 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- NE is 0-1 O/U at home
- DET is 1-0 O/U on the road
- DET is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games following an ATS loss
- DET is 4-1 ATS in its last five
- DET is 0-5 SU on the road
- NE is 2-6-1 ATS in its last nine games
- NE is 7-5 ATS in its last 22 home games vs. a team with a losing road record
- OVER is 6-0 in DET’s last six games
- OVER is 6-2 in NE’s last eight games
- OVER is 9-1 in NE’s last 10 games on field turf
- OVER is 6-2 in NE’s last 8 games following a SU loss
- UNDER is 6-2 in DET’s last eight games vs. the AFC East
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3 SU/1-2-1 ATS) at Buffalo Bills (3-1 SU/2-2 ATS)
- BUF is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- PIT is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- BUF is 1-0 O/U at home
- BUF is 5-0 SU in its past five home games
- BUF is 9-1-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record
- BUF is 7-1-2 ATS in its last 10 games following an ATS loss
- BUF is 6-2-2 ATS in its last 10 games overall
- PIT is 1-1 O/U on the road
- PIT is 11-3 SU/11-3 ATS in its last 14 vs. BUF
- OVER is 6-2 in PIT’s last eight road games
- UNDER is 4-0 in BUF’s last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record
- UNDER is 9-1 in PIT’s last 10 games vs. the AFC East
- UNDER is 25-10-1 in PIT’s last 36 games in October
- UNDER is 6-1 in the past seven PIT vs. BUF matchups
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2 SU/3-1 ATS) at Cleveland Browns (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS)
- CLE is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- LAC is 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS on the road
- CLE is 2-0 O/U at home
- LAC is 1-1 O/U on the road
- LAC is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on grass
- LAC is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against CLE
- LAC is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games following an ATS win
- CLE is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 vs. the AFC
- CLE is 22-48-1 ATS in its last 71 games following a SU loss
- CLE is 1-6 SU in its last seven games vs. the AFC West
- The UNDERDOG is 7-1 ATS in the past eight LAC vs. CLE matchups
- OVER is 8-2 in LAC’s last 10 games overall
- OVER is 11-5 in LAC’s last 16 games on grass
- UNDER is 6-0 in CLE’s last 6 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in its previous game
- UNDER is 5-1 in CLE’s last 6 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in its previous game
Chicago Bears (2-2 SU/1-2-1 ATS) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1 SU/1-3 ATS)
- MIN is 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- CHI is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS on the road
- MIN is 1-1 O/U at home
- CHI is 0-2 O/U on the road
- CHI is 5-11 SU/4-11-1 ATS in CHI’s last 16 games
- CHI is 5-16 ATS in its last 21 games vs. the NFC
- CHI is 3-13 ATS in its last 16 vs. NFC North
- CHI is 1-11 ATS in its last 12 road games vs. a team with a winning home record
- MIN is 4-1 ATS in the past five CHI vs. MIN matchups
- MIN is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games following a SU win
- MIN is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games overall
- OVER is 5-2 in the last seven CHI vs. MIN matchups in Minnesota
- OVER is 4-1 in CHI’s last five games following an ATS loss
- OVER is 5-1 in MIN’s last six home games
- UNDER is 4-1 in CHI’s last five games vs. the NFC
- UNDER is 11-4 in CHI’s last 15 road games vs. a team with a winning home record
- UNDER is 19-8 in CHI’s last 27 vs. a team with a winning record
- UNDER is 25-12 in CHI’s last 37 games following a SU loss
Seattle Seahawks (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS) at New Orleans Saints (1-3 SU/1-3 ATS)
- NO is 0-2 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- SEA is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- NO is 1-1 O/U at home
- SEA is 1-1 O/U on the road
- SEA is 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games
- SEA is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- SEA is 4-13 ATS in its last 17 games following a SU win
- NO is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games at home
- NO is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games following an ATS win
- The HOME team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven SEA vs. NO matchups
- The UNDERDOG is 4-0 ATS in the last four SEA vs. NO matchups
- OVER is 5-2 in SEA’s last seven games
- UNDER is 10-5 in SEA’s last 15 road games
- UNDER is 8-3 in NO’s last 11 games
- UNDER is 6-0 in NO’s last six games on field turf
- UNDER is 5-1 in NO’s last 6 home games
Miami Dolphins (3-1 SU/3-1 ATS) at New York Jets (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS)
- NYJ is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS at home
- MIA is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- NYJ is 0-2 O/U at home
- MIA is 1-1 O/U on the road
- MIA is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six vs. the AFC East
- MIA is 14-6-1 ATS in its last 21 games following a SU loss
- MIA is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. the Jets
- MIA is 8-1 SU in its last eight games vs. the Jets
- MIA is 14-6-1 ATS in its last 21 games following a SU loss
- NYJ is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games vs. a team with a winning road record
- NYJ is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 vs. the AFC East
- NYJ is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games following a SU win
- NYJ is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games at home
- OVER is 12-6 in NYJ’s last 18 games
- OVER is 4-0 in NYJ’s last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record
- UNDER is 6-1 in Miami’s last 7 games on the road
- UNDER is 5-1 when MIA visits the NYJ
- UNDER is 9-3 in MIA’s last 12 vs. the AFC
- UNDER is 9-3 in MIA’s last 12 vs. the AFC East
Atlanta Falcons (2-2 SU/4-0 ATS) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS)
- TB is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS at home
- ATL is 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS on the road
- TB is 1-1 O/U at home
- ATL is 2-0 O/U on the road
- ATL is 1-5 SU in its last six games vs.TB
- ATL is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games on the road
- TB is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games
- TB is 11-4 SU in its last 15 home games vs. ATL
- TB is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games vs. the NFC South
- The HOME team is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 TB vs. ATL matchups
- OVER is 4-1 in ATL’s last five games
- OVER is 7-1 in the last eight TB vs. ATL matchups
- UNDER is 4-2 in TB’s last six games
- UNDER is 6-1 in ATL’s last seven games following a SU win
- UNDER is 7-1 in TB’s last eight games following a SU loss
- UNDER is 9-2 in TB’s last 11 vs. NFC
Tennessee Titans (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS) at Washington Commanders (1-3 SU/1-3 ATS)
- WAS is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- TEN is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- WAS is 1-1 O/U at home
- TEN is 1-1 O/U on the road
- TEN is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games
- TEN is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 vs. WAS
- TEN is 7-21-1 ATS in its last 29 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- WAS is 2-7 in its last nine games
- WAS is 11-23-1 ATS in its last 35 games following a SU loss
- WAS is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 games following an ATS loss
- The UNDERDOG is 6-0 ATS in the past six WAS vs. TEN matchups
- The ROAD team is 6-0 ATS in the past six WAS vs. TEN matchups
- OVER is 6-0 in TEN’s last 6 road games vs. a team with a losing home record
- UNDER is 7-3 in TEN’s last 10 games
- UNDER is 11-5 in WAS’s last 16 games
Houston Texans (0-3-1 SU/2-1-1 ATS) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS)
- JAX is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home
- HOU is 0-2 SU/0-1-1 ATS on the road
- JAX is 0-1 O/U at home
- HOU is 1-1 O/U on the road
- HOU is 0-5-1 SU in its last six games
- HOU is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games on the road
- HOU is 8-0 SU in its last eight games vs. JAX
- JAX is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games
- JAX is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games following a SU loss
- The UNDERDOG is 5-1 ATS in the last six HOU vs. JAX matchups
- OVER is 5-3 in HOU’s last nine games
- OVER is 5-0 in HOU’s last 5 games following an SU loss
- OVER Is 6-2 in JAX’s last eight games
- UNDER is 5-1 in JAX’s last six home games
- UNDER is 4-1 in JAX’s last 5 vs. AFC South
San Francisco 49ers (1-2 SU/1-2 ATS) at Carolina Panthers (1-3 SU/1-3 ATS)
- CAR is 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS at home
- SF is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS on the road
- CAR is 1-2 O/U at home
- SF is 0-2 O/U on the road
- SF is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games
- SF is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. the NFC
- SF is 3-14 ATS in its last 17 games vs. CAR
- SF is 5-1 ATS in its last six games following a SU loss
- CAR is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games
- CAR is 1-8 ATS in its last nine home games
- CAR is 1-7 SU in its last eight games vs. the NFC
- The FAVORITE is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 CAR vs. SF matchup
- OVER is 14-4 in CAR’s last 18 games vs. the NFC West
- UNDER is 7-0 in SF’s last seven games
- UNDER is 5-0 in SF’s last five road games
- UNDER is 4-0 in SF’s last four games following an ATS win
- UNDER is 10-1 in SF’s last 11 games on grass
- UNDER is 13-3 in SF’s last 16 games overall
Dallas Cowboys (3-1 SU/3-1 ATS) at Los Angeles Rams (2-1 SU/1-2 ATS)
- LAR is 1-1 SU/0-2 ATS at home
- DAL is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road
- LAR is 1-1 O/U at home
- DAL is 1-0 O/U on the road
- DAL is 8-3 SU/8-3 ATS in its last 11 games
- DAL is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games
- DAL is 16-5 ATS in its last 21 vs. the NFC
- LAR is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- LAR is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games
- LAR is 31-15-1 ATS in its last 47 vs. NFC
- The FAVORITE is 5-2 ATS in the last seven DAL vs. LAR matchups
- The HOME team is 7-2 ATS in the last nine DAL vs. LAR matchups
- OVER is 4-1 in the last five DAL vs. LAR matchups
- UNDER is 4-1 in DAL’s last five games
- UNDER is 5-1 in LAR’s last six games
- UNDER is 5-0-1 in DAL’s last 6 games on field turf
- UNDER is 9-1-1 in DAL’s last 11 games following an ATS/SU win
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0 SU/3-1 ATS) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS)
- ARI is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS at home
- PHI is 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- ARI is 1-1 O/U at home
- PHI is 1-1 O/U on the road
- PHI is 5-11-1 ATS in its last 17 games following an ATS win
- PHI is 0-5 ATS in the last five PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona
- PHI is 1-7 ATS in the last 8 PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona
- ARI is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games overall
- ARI is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games following an ATS win
- ARI is 0-7 ATS in its last 7 home games
- ARI is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record
- The FAVORITE is 4-0 in the last four PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona
- OVER is 4-1 in ARI’s last 5 games following a SU win
- UNDER is 5-2 in PHI’s last seven road games
- UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona
- UNDER is 5-1 in ARI’s last 6 vs. NFC
Cincinnati Bengals (2-2 SU/2-2 ATS) at Baltimore Ravens (2-2 SU/3-1 ATS)
- BAL is 0-2 SU/1-1 ATS at home
- CIN is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road
- BAL is 1-1 O/U at home
- CIN is 0-2 O/U on the road
- CIN is 8-4 SU/10-2 ATS in its last 12 games
- CIN is 8-4 SU in its last 12 vs. BAL
- CIN is 6-3 ATS in its last nine vs. BAL
- CIN is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 vs. the AFC
- CIN is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games following a SU win
- BAL is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games following an ATS loss
- BAL is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games
- BAL is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games vs. the AFC North
- The ROAD team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven CIN vs. BAL matchups
- The FAVORITE is 4-1 ATS in the last five CIN vs. BAL matchups
- OVER is 6-3 in the last nine CIN vs. BAL matchups
- UNDER is 9-0 in CIN’s last nine games
- UNDER is 7-0 in CIN’s last seven games vs. the AFC
- UNDER is 5-0 in CIN’s last 5 road games
- UNDER is 4-2 in BAL’s last six games
- UNDER is 6-2 in BAL’s last eight games as a favorite
Las Vegas Raiders (1-3 SU/1-3 ATS) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1 SU/2-2 ATS)
- KC is 1-0 SU/0-1 ATS at home
- LV is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS on the road
- KC is 0-1 O/U at home
- LV is 1-1 O/U on the road
- LV is 1-8 SU in its last nine games vs. KC
- LV is 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in its last five games
- LV is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games
- LV is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games on grass
- KC is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games
- KC is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games
- KC is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home
- OVER is 4-0 in the last four LV vs. KC matchups
- OVER is 7-2 in KC’s last 9 games on grass
- OVER is 9-3 in KC’s last 12 games overall
- OVER is 8-4 in KC’s last 12 vs. the AFC West
- UNDER is 6-1 in LV’s last 7 games following a SU win
- UNDER is 5-1 in LV’s last 6 games following an ATS win
- UNDER is 5-0 in KC’s last 5 Monday games
