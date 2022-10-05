NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 5

Injuries are starting to take their toll as we head into Week 5 of the NFL season, and there is only one team that hasn’t lost yet—the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other extreme, the Texans are the only team without a win, but they do have a tie from Week 1 against the Colts.

This is the final full week of NFL action until Week 12 since bye weeks begin in Week 6. As you get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

DEN is 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS at home

IND is 0-1-1 SU/0-2 ATS on the road

DEN is 0-2 O/U at home

IND is 0-2 O/U on the road

IND is 1-4-1 SU/1-5 ATS in its past six games

IND is 9-3 SU/9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. DEN

IND is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games following an ATS loss

DEN is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games vs. a team with a losing record

DEN is 2-6 SU/2-6 ATS in its last eight games

DEN is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games vs. the AFC

The UNDERDOG is 5-2 ATS in the last seven IND vs. DEN matchups

OVER is 10-4 in the last 14 IND vs. DEN matchups

UNDER is 9-0 in IND’s last nine games

UNDER is 8-0 in IND’s last eight games vs. the AFC

UNDER is 5-0 in IND’s last five road games

UNDER is 11-4 in DEN’s last 15 games

UNDER is 6-2 in DEN’s last eight home games

This game will take place on a neutral field in London

NYG is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

NYG is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games vs. a team with a winning record

NYG is 3-8 in its last 11 games following an ATS win

GB is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games vs. a team with a winning record

GB is 8-1 SU in its last nine home games

GB is 20-8 ATS in its last 28 games following an ATS loss

GB is 5-0 SU in its last five games vs. the NFC East

The FAVORITE is 4-0-1 in the last five NYG vs. GB matchups

OVER is 5-1 in GB’s last six games vs. the NFC

OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 NYG vs. GB matchups

UNDER is 9-2 in NYG’s last 11 games

UNDER is 6-1 in NYG’s last seven games vs. the NFC

UNDER is 22-5-2 in NYG’s last 29 games

UNDER is 4-0 in GB’s last four vs. the NFC

NE is 0-1 SU/0-1 ATS at home

DET is 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

NE is 0-1 O/U at home

DET is 1-0 O/U on the road

DET is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games following an ATS loss

DET is 4-1 ATS in its last five

DET is 0-5 SU on the road

NE is 2-6-1 ATS in its last nine games

NE is 7-5 ATS in its last 22 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

OVER is 6-0 in DET’s last six games

OVER is 6-2 in NE’s last eight games

OVER is 9-1 in NE’s last 10 games on field turf

OVER is 6-2 in NE’s last 8 games following a SU loss

UNDER is 6-2 in DET’s last eight games vs. the AFC East

BUF is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

PIT is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

BUF is 1-0 O/U at home

BUF is 5-0 SU in its past five home games

BUF is 9-1-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record

BUF is 7-1-2 ATS in its last 10 games following an ATS loss

BUF is 6-2-2 ATS in its last 10 games overall

PIT is 1-1 O/U on the road

PIT is 11-3 SU/11-3 ATS in its last 14 vs. BUF

OVER is 6-2 in PIT’s last eight road games

UNDER is 4-0 in BUF’s last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

UNDER is 9-1 in PIT’s last 10 games vs. the AFC East

UNDER is 25-10-1 in PIT’s last 36 games in October

UNDER is 6-1 in the past seven PIT vs. BUF matchups

CLE is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home

LAC is 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS on the road

CLE is 2-0 O/U at home

LAC is 1-1 O/U on the road

LAC is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on grass

LAC is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against CLE

LAC is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games following an ATS win

CLE is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 vs. the AFC

CLE is 22-48-1 ATS in its last 71 games following a SU loss

CLE is 1-6 SU in its last seven games vs. the AFC West

The UNDERDOG is 7-1 ATS in the past eight LAC vs. CLE matchups

OVER is 8-2 in LAC’s last 10 games overall

OVER is 11-5 in LAC’s last 16 games on grass

UNDER is 6-0 in CLE’s last 6 games after allowing more than 150 yards rushing in its previous game

UNDER is 5-1 in CLE’s last 6 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in its previous game

MIN is 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS at home

CHI is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS on the road

MIN is 1-1 O/U at home

CHI is 0-2 O/U on the road

CHI is 5-11 SU/4-11-1 ATS in CHI’s last 16 games

CHI is 5-16 ATS in its last 21 games vs. the NFC

CHI is 3-13 ATS in its last 16 vs. NFC North

CHI is 1-11 ATS in its last 12 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

MIN is 4-1 ATS in the past five CHI vs. MIN matchups

MIN is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games following a SU win

MIN is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games overall

OVER is 5-2 in the last seven CHI vs. MIN matchups in Minnesota

OVER is 4-1 in CHI’s last five games following an ATS loss

OVER is 5-1 in MIN’s last six home games

UNDER is 4-1 in CHI’s last five games vs. the NFC

UNDER is 11-4 in CHI’s last 15 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

UNDER is 19-8 in CHI’s last 27 vs. a team with a winning record

UNDER is 25-12 in CHI’s last 37 games following a SU loss

NO is 0-2 SU/1-1 ATS at home

SEA is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

NO is 1-1 O/U at home

SEA is 1-1 O/U on the road

SEA is 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in its last six games

SEA is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

SEA is 4-13 ATS in its last 17 games following a SU win

NO is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games at home

NO is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games following an ATS win

The HOME team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven SEA vs. NO matchups

The UNDERDOG is 4-0 ATS in the last four SEA vs. NO matchups

OVER is 5-2 in SEA’s last seven games

UNDER is 10-5 in SEA’s last 15 road games

UNDER is 8-3 in NO’s last 11 games

UNDER is 6-0 in NO’s last six games on field turf

UNDER is 5-1 in NO’s last 6 home games

NYJ is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS at home

MIA is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

NYJ is 0-2 O/U at home

MIA is 1-1 O/U on the road

MIA is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six vs. the AFC East

MIA is 14-6-1 ATS in its last 21 games following a SU loss

MIA is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. the Jets

MIA is 8-1 SU in its last eight games vs. the Jets

MIA is 14-6-1 ATS in its last 21 games following a SU loss

NYJ is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games vs. a team with a winning road record

NYJ is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 vs. the AFC East

NYJ is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games following a SU win

NYJ is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games at home

OVER is 12-6 in NYJ’s last 18 games

OVER is 4-0 in NYJ’s last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

UNDER is 6-1 in Miami’s last 7 games on the road

UNDER is 5-1 when MIA visits the NYJ

UNDER is 9-3 in MIA’s last 12 vs. the AFC

UNDER is 9-3 in MIA’s last 12 vs. the AFC East

TB is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS at home

ATL is 1-1 SU/2-0 ATS on the road

TB is 1-1 O/U at home

ATL is 2-0 O/U on the road

ATL is 1-5 SU in its last six games vs.TB

ATL is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

TB is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games

TB is 11-4 SU in its last 15 home games vs. ATL

TB is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games vs. the NFC South

The HOME team is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 TB vs. ATL matchups

OVER is 4-1 in ATL’s last five games

OVER is 7-1 in the last eight TB vs. ATL matchups

UNDER is 4-2 in TB’s last six games

UNDER is 6-1 in ATL’s last seven games following a SU win

UNDER is 7-1 in TB’s last eight games following a SU loss

UNDER is 9-2 in TB’s last 11 vs. NFC

WAS is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS at home

TEN is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

WAS is 1-1 O/U at home

TEN is 1-1 O/U on the road

TEN is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games

TEN is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 vs. WAS

TEN is 7-21-1 ATS in its last 29 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

WAS is 2-7 in its last nine games

WAS is 11-23-1 ATS in its last 35 games following a SU loss

WAS is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 games following an ATS loss

The UNDERDOG is 6-0 ATS in the past six WAS vs. TEN matchups

The ROAD team is 6-0 ATS in the past six WAS vs. TEN matchups

OVER is 6-0 in TEN’s last 6 road games vs. a team with a losing home record

UNDER is 7-3 in TEN’s last 10 games

UNDER is 11-5 in WAS’s last 16 games

JAX is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS at home

HOU is 0-2 SU/0-1-1 ATS on the road

JAX is 0-1 O/U at home

HOU is 1-1 O/U on the road

HOU is 0-5-1 SU in its last six games

HOU is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games on the road

HOU is 8-0 SU in its last eight games vs. JAX

JAX is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

JAX is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games following a SU loss

The UNDERDOG is 5-1 ATS in the last six HOU vs. JAX matchups

OVER is 5-3 in HOU’s last nine games

OVER is 5-0 in HOU’s last 5 games following an SU loss

OVER Is 6-2 in JAX’s last eight games

UNDER is 5-1 in JAX’s last six home games

UNDER is 4-1 in JAX’s last 5 vs. AFC South

CAR is 1-2 SU/1-2 ATS at home

SF is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS on the road

CAR is 1-2 O/U at home

SF is 0-2 O/U on the road

SF is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games

SF is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. the NFC

SF is 3-14 ATS in its last 17 games vs. CAR

SF is 5-1 ATS in its last six games following a SU loss

CAR is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games

CAR is 1-8 ATS in its last nine home games

CAR is 1-7 SU in its last eight games vs. the NFC

The FAVORITE is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 CAR vs. SF matchup

OVER is 14-4 in CAR’s last 18 games vs. the NFC West

UNDER is 7-0 in SF’s last seven games

UNDER is 5-0 in SF’s last five road games

UNDER is 4-0 in SF’s last four games following an ATS win

UNDER is 10-1 in SF’s last 11 games on grass

UNDER is 13-3 in SF’s last 16 games overall

LAR is 1-1 SU/0-2 ATS at home

DAL is 1-0 SU/1-0 ATS on the road

LAR is 1-1 O/U at home

DAL is 1-0 O/U on the road

DAL is 8-3 SU/8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

DAL is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games

DAL is 16-5 ATS in its last 21 vs. the NFC

LAR is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

LAR is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games

LAR is 31-15-1 ATS in its last 47 vs. NFC

The FAVORITE is 5-2 ATS in the last seven DAL vs. LAR matchups

The HOME team is 7-2 ATS in the last nine DAL vs. LAR matchups

OVER is 4-1 in the last five DAL vs. LAR matchups

UNDER is 4-1 in DAL’s last five games

UNDER is 5-1 in LAR’s last six games

UNDER is 5-0-1 in DAL’s last 6 games on field turf

UNDER is 9-1-1 in DAL’s last 11 games following an ATS/SU win

ARI is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS at home

PHI is 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

ARI is 1-1 O/U at home

PHI is 1-1 O/U on the road

PHI is 5-11-1 ATS in its last 17 games following an ATS win

PHI is 0-5 ATS in the last five PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona

PHI is 1-7 ATS in the last 8 PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona

ARI is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games overall

ARI is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games following an ATS win

ARI is 0-7 ATS in its last 7 home games

ARI is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

The FAVORITE is 4-0 in the last four PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona

OVER is 4-1 in ARI’s last 5 games following a SU win

UNDER is 5-2 in PHI’s last seven road games

UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven PHI vs. ARI meetings in Arizona

UNDER is 5-1 in ARI’s last 6 vs. NFC

BAL is 0-2 SU/1-1 ATS at home

CIN is 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS on the road

BAL is 1-1 O/U at home

CIN is 0-2 O/U on the road

CIN is 8-4 SU/10-2 ATS in its last 12 games

CIN is 8-4 SU in its last 12 vs. BAL

CIN is 6-3 ATS in its last nine vs. BAL

CIN is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 vs. the AFC

CIN is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games following a SU win

BAL is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games following an ATS loss

BAL is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games

BAL is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games vs. the AFC North

The ROAD team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven CIN vs. BAL matchups

The FAVORITE is 4-1 ATS in the last five CIN vs. BAL matchups

OVER is 6-3 in the last nine CIN vs. BAL matchups

UNDER is 9-0 in CIN’s last nine games

UNDER is 7-0 in CIN’s last seven games vs. the AFC

UNDER is 5-0 in CIN’s last 5 road games

UNDER is 4-2 in BAL’s last six games

UNDER is 6-2 in BAL’s last eight games as a favorite

KC is 1-0 SU/0-1 ATS at home

LV is 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS on the road

KC is 0-1 O/U at home

LV is 1-1 O/U on the road

LV is 1-8 SU in its last nine games vs. KC

LV is 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS in its last five games

LV is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games

LV is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games on grass

KC is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games

KC is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games

KC is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home

OVER is 4-0 in the last four LV vs. KC matchups

OVER is 7-2 in KC’s last 9 games on grass

OVER is 9-3 in KC’s last 12 games overall

OVER is 8-4 in KC’s last 12 vs. the AFC West

UNDER is 6-1 in LV’s last 7 games following a SU win

UNDER is 5-1 in LV’s last 6 games following an ATS win

UNDER is 5-0 in KC’s last 5 Monday games

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.