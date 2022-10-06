How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Colts vs. Broncos

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Colts-Broncos game.

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Two teams coming off losses will look to bounce back quickly when the Indianapolis Colts travel to face the Denver Broncos. The Colts fell to 1-2-1 on the season (and 0-2-1 in their division) following a 24-17 loss to the Titans. Matt Ryan had another fumble on the opening drive of the game and threw a first-half interception as they trailed from start to finish. An MVP candidate last season, Indy will now face a Broncos defense that ranks top five in the league for yards allowed, despite letting the Raiders run for 212 in their 32-23 defeat. That loss leaves the Broncos at 2-2 despite showing signs of life on offense for the first time in 2022. However, their attacking corps has taken a hit with running back Javonte Williams suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Each of the Colts’ last nine games has gone UNDER the total points line.

The Colts have won the first quarter in each of their last four games as underdogs.

The underdogs have won six of the Colts’ last seven games.

Melvin Gordon III has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last three Thursday appearances.

The Broncos have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games as favorites.

Michael Pittman Jr. has recorded six or more receptions in each of his last four road appearances.

Mo Alie-Cox has recorded 25-plus receiving yards in four of the Colts’ last five games as road underdogs.

Nyheim Hines has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Colts’ last two Thursday games.

Russell Wilson has thrown two or more touchdowns in each of his three previous appearances against the Colts.

Courtland Sutton has recorded 76-plus receiving yards in each of the Broncos’ last three games as favorites against AFC South opponents.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

