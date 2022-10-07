NFL Picks: Week 5 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A clean sweep with my three underdog picks in Week 4 improved my season record to 7-4-1. We’ll look to build on that with the following three underdogs to consider for Week 5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It seemed like the Cowboys’ season might be over after a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Not only did they get handled and lose 19-3, but quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury that would cost him multiple games. Behind him was Cooper Rush, who had attempted a total of 50 passes since he made his debut in 2017. However, they haven’t skipped a beat without Prescott, winning each of their last three games. Prescott will be out for at least one more week, but the Cowboys are still firmly in the playoff hunt in the NFC.

The Rams have struggled out of the gate on their way to a 2-2 record. Their offense has been one of the main culprits, scoring 20 or fewer points in three of their four games. Their offensive line has allowed plenty of pressure on Matthew Stafford, and that is an area of concern for this matchup when you consider that the Cowboys have generated 15 sacks, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL. Look for the Cowboys’ defense to enable them to keep this game close.

The Lions were involved a shootout with the Seahawks in Week 4, despite being without D’Andre Swift (shoulder), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle). Jamaal Williams stepped up to help carry the load, rushing 19 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Hockenson led in the receiving department, catching eight of 12 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots have their own injury issues with Mac Jones (ankle) having sat out Week 4. Brian Hoyer (concussion) also went down in that contest, leaving Bailey Zappe to take over at quarterback. They still managed to take the Packers to overtime, before ultimately coming up short.

While it’s unclear yet which team will get which reinforcements for this matchup, the Lions proved last week that, even if they don’t get their three top offensive weapons back, they still have enough firepower to be very dangerous. The Patriots’ offense has been limited, even when Jones has been healthy, so don’t be surprised if the Lions pull off a road victory.

Another team that is dealing with plenty of injuries is the Saints, who played their Week 4 matchup against the Vikings without Jameis Winston (back), Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Michael Thomas (foot). They managed to lose by just three points, with Andy Dalton filling in admirably for Winston. Latavius Murray came off the practice squad to rush 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, but the Saints won’t have him at their disposal this week after he left to join the Broncos.

The Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise this season, even if their 2-2 record doesn’t exactly stand out. Geno Smith has been excellent while replacing Russell Wilson, including when he led them to 48 points last week against the Lions. They were blown out by the 49ers in Week 2, but even their loss in Week 3 was a close one, falling by just four points to the Falcons. The Saints could be shorthanded again this week, with Winston and Thomas trending in the wrong direction after failing to practice again Thursday. Smith has played well enough that the Seahawks could cover this fairly big number.

