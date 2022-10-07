MLB Postseason Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

“October: that’s when they pay off for playing ball” – Reggie Jackson

We began this journey back in February when the threat of a lockout called the 2022 MLB Season into question. Thankfully, players and owners were able to set aside their differences and as a result, we were blessed with 6 blissful months of no doubter home runs, 100+ mph fastballs, and epic closer entrances.

Today we begin the final movement of baseball’s grand symphony. After 162 games, the slate is wiped clean and we begin from the top. To quote the ever-beloved Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, “Let’s Ride!”

Let’s first take a look back on some of the season’s highlights:

Yankee slugger Aaron Judge finished the year with 62 Home Runs, setting an American League record that hadn’t been touched since 1961.

finished the year with 62 Home Runs, setting an American League record that hadn’t been touched since 1961. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700 th Home Run, becoming just the fourth player in history to achieve such a milestone.

hit his Home Run, becoming just the fourth player in history to achieve such a milestone. This was a historic season for rookies , with several top prospects making their debuts and far exceeding the hype.

, with several top prospects making their debuts and far exceeding the hype. Fun fact, 8 of the top 9 rookies by WAR (Wins Above Replacement) will be making a Postseason appearance this year.

rookies by WAR (Wins Above Replacement) will be making a Postseason appearance this year. The Mariners and Phillies broke 22- and 11- year playoff droughts respectively, ending the two longest streaks in the MLB. The Tigers and Angels now inherit this title (poor Trout & Ohtani).

Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole led the MLB in Home Runs and Strikeouts, becoming the 2 nd pair of Yankees teammates to lead the league in these statistical categories since Joe DiMaggio and Lefty Gomez accomplished this feat in 1937.

and led the MLB in Home Runs and Strikeouts, becoming the 2 pair of Yankees teammates to lead the league in these statistical categories since Joe DiMaggio and Lefty Gomez accomplished this feat in 1937. The LA Dodgers finished the season with 112 wins, becoming the first National League team to exceed 110 wins in over a century (1909 Pittsburgh Pirates).

END OF SEASON LEADERS

Let’s take a quick look at some of the major statistical leaders and some interesting bets!

Home Runs: Aaron Judge (NYY)

One customer placed a $100 bet at +1300 to win $1400

Hits: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

One customer placed a $50 bet at +1500 to win $800

Saves: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

One customer placed a $20 bet at +900 to win $200

Strikeouts: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

One customer placed a $200 bet at +450 to win $1,100

END OF SEASON BETTING INSIGHTS

Home Run Props – Biggest Moneymakers this Season

Aaron Judge (NYY) Vlad Guerrero Jr. (TOR) Shohei Ohtani (LAA) Bryce Harper (PHI) Mike Trout (LAA)

Pitcher Strikeout Props – Biggest Moneymakers this Season

Clayton Kershaw (LAD) Sandy Alcantara (MIA) Alek Manoah (TOR) Joe Musgrove (SD) Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Most Profitable Teams on the Moneyline (assuming $100 bet per game)

No Runs, First Inning (NRFI) – Most Profitable Teams (Home and Away)

Refer a friend and get a free DraftKings Sportsbook bet up to $100! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

NEW PLAYOFF CONTENT

DraftKings is rolling out a TON of new markets for the postseason. I actually have FOMO from not being able to bet this stuff anywhere else. So far these new markets have proven to be a substantial win for us against the competition; as of today, DraftKings has over 200 markets available for betting while FanDuel only has 12.

The following new content is ENTIRELY unique to DraftKings:

Round Props (all Series combined)

Total Runs in the Playoff Round (O/U)

(O/U) Total Home Wins (O/U)

(O/U) Total Road Wins (O/U)

(O/U) Team with Most Runs in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Playoff Series with Most Runs in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Any Team to Score X+ Runs in a Playoff Round

Any Series to have X+ runs

Will there be a No-Hitte r in a Playoff Round (Y/N)

r in a Playoff Round (Y/N) Number of Sweeps in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Player with most Home Runs in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Player with most Hits in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Player w/ most RBI in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Player w/ most Total Bases in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Team w/ Most Runs Scored in a Playoff Round

in a Playoff Round Number of Hitters to Hit a Home Run

Series Props (individual Series matchups)

Game 1 / Series Winner Double (ie Rays to win Game 1 and Rays to Win the Series)

Series Handicap/Spread (e.g. Rays +1.5 Games)

Series Total Home Runs (O/U)

(O/U) Series Total Runs Scored (O/U)

(O/U) Series Team Total Runs Scored (O/U)

(O/U) Series Total Pitcher Strikeouts (O/U)

(O/U) Series Team Total Pitcher Strikeouts (O/U)

(O/U) Player with Most HR in a Series

in a Series Player with most Hits in a Series

in a Series Player with most RBI in a Series

in a Series Player with most Total Bases in a Series

in a Series Number of players to Record a Home Run in a Series

Player Home Runs in a Series (O/U)

in a Series (O/U) Player Hits in a Series (O/U)

in a Series (O/U) Player to Record 1+ Hit in Every Game in a Series

Player Head-To-Head: Series Home Runs

Player Head-To-Head: Series Hits

Player Head-To-Head: Series Total Bases

Series Player Props

Player with most Home Runs in a Series

in a Series Player with most Hits in a Series

in a Series Player with most RBI in a Series

in a Series Player HR in a Series (O/U)

in a Series (O/U) Player Hits in a Series (O/U)

in a Series (O/U) Player to Have 1+ Hit in Every Game (Y/N)

(Y/N) Player Head-To-Head in a Series (ie Jose Ramirez vs Yandy Diaz – who will have more X)

Home Runs

Hits

Total Bases

Unique Game Props

Team to Hit for a Cycle (1+ Single, 1+ Double, 1+ Triple, 1+ Home Run)

(1+ Single, 1+ Double, 1+ Triple, 1+ Home Run) Will the Bases be Loaded (Top and Bottom of 1 st )

(Top and Bottom of 1 ) Will there be a Double Play (Top and Bottom of 1 st )

(Top and Bottom of 1 ) Will there be an Extra Base Hit (Top and Bottom of 1 st )

(Top and Bottom of 1 ) Total Hits (Top and Bottom of 1 st )

(Top and Bottom of 1 ) Will there be a Home Run (Top and Bottom of 1 st )

(Top and Bottom of 1 ) Will there be a Walk (Top and Bottom of 1 st )

(Top and Bottom of 1 ) Total Runs + Hits + Errors in a Game

in a Game Total Home Runs

Team Total Home Runs

Will there be a Grand Slam? (Y/N)

(Y/N) Total Double Plays (O/U)

For more information on our MLB content offering, please check out the resources below:

MLB Market List – Available markets for MLB betting and the jurisdictions in which they are offered

MLB SLA – Information on when we expect to release markets to the DK Website/App

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

﻿Updated Futures Splits

Wild Card Series Splits

Finally let’s break down each individual series.

The Guardians were projected to be a sub-.500 team before the season. Breakout years from Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan, and Josh Naylor have enabled them to shatter their expected win total and take the AL Central crown.

The Rays big question is their health.

Southpaw ace Shane McClanahan was incredible to start the year, earning the start for the American League in the All-Star Game. However, a late-season shoulder injury has diminished his production coming into October. He’ll take the mound in 1 a favorable spot against a Guardians team that struggles to score off lefties.

Tyler Glasnow returns from Tommy (Shelby) John surgery, which could be a huge boost to their staff in any capacity they decide to use him.

Finally, Brandon Lowe remains a question mark having been placed on the IL three separate times this year. Tampa’s run scoring ability will be greatly hampered if he’s unable to go.

These teams feature two young and talented cores who are hungry to bring home a title. I’m expecting every inning in this series to be must-see TV.

The Blue Jays lineup is straight up dangerous , with 13 combined All-Star appearances across the unit.

, with 13 combined All-Star appearances across the unit. For all of you sabermetrics folks, every hitter on the team (with the exception of Raimel Tapia and Whit Merrifield) recorded a wRC+ above 100, meaning that they are all above average at creating offense.

On the bump, Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman are both Cy Young-caliber arms who are more than capable of shutting down any offense in the league.

Seattle’s playoff drought is legend, but this team is ready to finish what the 2001 squad could not.

Julio Rodriguez has lived up to the hype in droves, and will likely take home the AL Rookie of the Year. Not bad for a 21-year-old!

Deadline acquisition Luis Castillo takes the bump in game 1 and ace Robbie Ray will face his former team (with whom he won last year’s Cy Young) in game 2. As potent as these offenses are, both squads have the pitching to keep each other at bay.

Even though they spent 175 of the season’s 182 days atop the NL East, the Mets punted the division lead to the Braves in the final week of the season, relegating them to win a Best of 3 and then a date with the 112-win Dodgers.

Nonetheless, 101 wins isn’t too shabby, and having co-RBI leader Pete Alonso in your lineup is nice too.

Both teams feature strong starting pitching and potent offenses, but this Padres team is going to have to beat both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer if they’re going to get out of this series.

and if they’re going to get out of this series. Despite going all-in on Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Brandon Drury at the trade deadline, the Padres have certainly underperformed to expectation in the second half. However, with an offense this talented backed by solid pitching, a clean slate against a limping Mets team could set them up for an upset.

If the Mets lose this series, we may have a “Curse of Timmy Trumpet” on our hands. Someone keep an eye on Jerry Seinfeld please!

The Phillies lineup can straight up mash, headlined by Kyle Schwarber’s NL-leading 46 Home Runs. Unfortunately, their defense is so bad that it makes commentators boycott their games

The Cardinals have two of the league’s best all-around players in their corner infield with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the former of which was in contention for the elusive Triple Crown until mid-September

Well, I’ve rambled on long enough. Let’s have an amazing October!