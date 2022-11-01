NASCAR Picks: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The first two sentences are copy and pasted each week because the Best Bets article keeps picking winners. Christopher Bell at +1400 was the third win in a row. How about one more? As always, trust the spreadsheet but also trust your eyes. Here are the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix, which gets underway Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

First of all, thanks for reading this article this season. It started last year, and the winning picks soon followed. At the beginning of the 2022 season, the bosses weren’t sure about continuing the article based on the views. They gave it a chance, and the article again had an amazing year with race-winner picks and matchup bets. I can’t control the popularity of this article or the clicks, but I can control the picks. I work hard and the amount of research I put in is unmatched. Don’t believe me? Go through the picks and count the wins. I hope this article comes back next season, but if not, it’s okay. I’ll just keep my wins to myself — or you could share and retweet the bets. It’s up to you, but it seems like a good deal given all of the free winners this article has given out over the last two seasons. Free picks without an 800 number or click-bait YouTube video, that’s a pretty good deal.

Now to the picks. Phoenix is the Championship Race. The Championship Race is always won by one of the four title contenders. It’s just the way it is. Don’t bother asking why. Does NASCAR allow the contenders to drive illegal cars? Is the field deferential? Either way, there are only four drivers that can be bet to win on Sunday.

Race Winner — Cup Series Championship

Christopher Bell +260

The odds are all the same. No prospective winner is a long shot. No one is getting rich this week betting winners. There is still money to be made. With all odds being the same, the best driver is the best bet. That driver is Christopher Bell.

Bell has been the best driver in the best car for nearly all of this season. The Dietrich Data scoring system has rated Bell as the best driver in NASCAR since May. Some might be shocked to see Bell in the championship, but regular readers should not be surprised. His analytical superiority is regularly mentioned in the Best Bets and DFS Rankings articles. Those data points pull from every race track, but at the short, flat tracks, Bell is far and beyond the best driver this season.

Bell won at New Hampshire. He nearly won at Richmond. And he won last week at Martinsville (as predicted). He’s great at short, flat tracks and he’s won two do-or-die playoff races. This is another and not his first at Phoenix. In 2018, Bell had to win at Phoenix to make the Xfinity Series Championship. He won that race despite starting 38th. He has the talent and the car, and this is his favorite type of track.

Check back later this week for additional matchup bets and prop bets as they become available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NASCAR bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.