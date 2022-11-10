How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Falcons vs. Panthers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Falcons-Panthers game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

D.J. Moore 55+ receiving yards

Under 42.5 total points

Kyle Pitts 4+ receptions

NFC South foes meet again after playing out an incredible overtime game two weeks ago. This time the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to battle the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons still hold a share of the division lead despite losing to the Chargers on a walk-off field goal last week. Carolina brought a jolt in Weeks 7 and 8, shocking the Bucs and nearly toppling the Falcons, before plummeting back to earth with a 42-21 rout at the hands of the Bengals last Sunday. P.J. Walker was pulled after completing only three passes for nine yards and two interceptions, which led to Baker Mayfield throwing two junk touchdowns to add some respectability to the scoreboard. Regardless, Walker will get the start on a short week. After Carolina allowed Bengals running back Joe Mixon to find the end zone five times, expect another heavy dose of the ground game from Atlanta, which ranks fourth in the league for average rushing yards.

The Panthers have lost each of their last 10 games against teams that held a losing record.

Each of the Falcons’ last six Thursday games has gone UNDER the total points line.

In each of the Falcons’ last six road games, their opponents have been the first to 10 points.

Cordarrelle Patterson has scored the first touchdown in each of his last two appearances.

Cordarrelle Patterson has scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five appearances.

Marcus Mariota has recorded 185+ passing yards in six of his seven previous appearances against NFC South opponents.

Kyle Pitts has recorded 60+ receiving yards in five of his last six road appearances against NFC opponents.

Damiere Byrd has scored a touchdown in two of the Falcons’ last three games.

D.J. Moore has scored a touchdown in two of the Panthers’ last three games.

D.J. Moore has recorded 84+ receiving yards in each of the Panthers’ last two games against the Falcons.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

