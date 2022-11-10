 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 10

Garion Thorne and Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s NBA betting card.

By DK Playbook
Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s NBA betting card.

Garion’s Picks:

Hornets at Heat: Under 214 points

Mavericks at Wizards: Under 208.5 points

76ers ML

Trail Blazers +6

Nick’s Picks:

Mavericks at Wizards: Under 208.5 points

Clint Capela under 9.5 points

Tyrese Maxey over 13.5 points

Hornets +11

Bam Adebayo over 18.5 points

Damian Lillard over 25.5 points

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation