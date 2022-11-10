UFC 281 Picks: Main Event Same Game Parlay to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The storyline of UFC 281’s main event dates all the way back to 2016 when Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira first competed in combat sports. You’d think that the current champion and UFC 281 favorite Adesanya, but Pereira famously holds TWO wins over the incumbent in kickboxing. Heading into UFC 281, Adesanya will be looking for revenge, and we’re playing that narrative with our UFC 281 Main Event Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Adesanya ML: -210

Adesanya is a heavy favorite in this matchup despite having an 0-2 record. While those losses may loom large mentally for him, Israel has developed significantly as an MMA fighter since his kickboxing days. As the current champion, he’s gotten here by defeating elite-level Middleweight competition, including Anderson Silva, with two wins each over Martin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

Pereira is lethal in his own right, with a great 6-1 record, including five wins coming by KO/TKO. However, the level of competition simply doesn’t match up, and I’m expecting Israel’s experience to make the difference in this fight leading to an emphatic “AND STILL” from Bruce Buffer at the end of UFC 281.

Decision: -120

While dominant, Izzy has become a relatively boring fighter since becoming champion, earning low-volume decision wins in four of his five Middleweight title defenses. Utilizing his lanky frame and kickboxing background, he’s able to maintain distance against even the most aggressive of opponents. I don’t expect Izzy to change his strategy in this one, as he goes against the mean left hand of Pereira.

Adesanya 1+ Takedowns: +310

HOWEVER, I will be adding an Adesanya takedown play to this one. This matchup between kickboxers should lead to a ton of volume on the feet. But Adesanya has been in MMA and the UFC much longer than Pereira and likely has a significant edge in grappling and wrestling. He often fakes takedowns to keep his opponents on edge, but in this matchup against a standup kickboxer, it might be in his best interest to take this fight to the ground at least once. While he has yet to hit a takedown in his UFC career, we’re calling our shot on this one, and predicting the very first on his way to a decision win.

Best of luck at UFC 281!

Total Parlay Odds: +600

