How To Bet JJ Redick’s Splash Bros Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook on November 11

DraftKings Sportsbook is teaming up with JJ Redick to offer a Super Boost involving the Warriors’ Splash Brothers on Friday.

Following opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson combined 7+ Three Pointers Made (under ‘DK Specials’) with boosted odds at +100 from -200. It includes the following terms:

  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • Max $50 bet
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 11/11 at 10 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, CA-ON (19+), PA, OR, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Notable Stats

  • Steph Curry has made 7+ 3-pointers once this season (8 vs. ORL on 11/3).
  • Steph Curry has made a total of seven 3-pointers in a game three times this season (vs. SAC on 11/7; vs. MIA on 10/27; and vs. SAC on 10/23).
  • Klay Thompson has not made 7+ 3-pointers in game this season.
  • Klay Thompson has made a total of seven 3-pointers in a game once times this season (vs. ORL on 11/3).
  • Klay Thompson has made fewer than five 3-pointers in all but two games this season (7 vs. ORL on 11/3; 5 vs. MIA on 10/27).
  • The Cavaliers rank 19th in 3PT% against this season at 36.0%.
  • The Cavaliers are averaging 107.4 points against this season.
  • Games at Chase Center average 240.0 total points.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

