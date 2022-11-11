NFL Picks: Week 10 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 2-0-1 with my underdogs picks in Week 9, my overall record for the season sits at 15-10-2. Only four teams will be on a bye in Week 10, leaving a bevy of games on the schedule. Let’s dig into the slate and discuss three underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a road game for both teams with the game being played in Germany. The Buccaneers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season, posting a 4-5 record that somehow still has them atop the NFC South. They squeaked out a three-point win vs. the Rams last week, snapping a three-game losing streak that saw them suffer defeats at the hands of the Steelers and Panthers.

The Seahawks have been at the other end at the spectrum, producing a surprising 6-3 record that has them sitting atop the NFC West. They have reeled off four straight wins, two of which came on the road. Not only has Geno Smith stepped up to lead their offense, but they have also received excellent production from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Over the last four games, he has 88 carries for 424 yards and six touchdowns. The Seahawks have a lot of momentum coming into this game and feel like they can beat anyone, so look for them to cover against the struggling Buccaneers.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding this game. The spread has been falling in the favor of the Vikings because of the elbow injury to Josh Allen. The Bills are holding out hope that Allen won’t miss any time, but with their sights set on a Super Bowl title, it might not be a bad idea for them to exercise some caution with their star quarterback. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, which doesn’t help his chances of taking the field. If he can’t play, veteran Case Keenum would step into the starting quarterback role.

If Allen does indeed sit this game out, the 7-1 Vikings have a favorable opportunity to pull off a road upset. Even if Allen does attempt to play, his injury might limit him and/or the Bills’ game plan. With how well Kirk Cousins has the Vikings rolling right now, they could pull off the road upset.

The 49ers are scary. Christian McCaffrey had a full week to prepare before their last game in Week 8 vs. the Rams, and he exploded for a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown. He totaled 94 yards on the ground and caught eight of nine targets for 55 yards. The 49ers had even more time to integrate him into their offense during their Week 9 bye, and he could take their offense to another level down the stretch.

As potent as the 49ers can be, the Chargers are no pushovers. They have been hammered by injuries but have risen above those to record a 5-3 record. They are 3-1 on the road, with their only loss their coming by just three points vs. the Chiefs in Week 2. Even if they don’t get any reinforcements at wide receiver, they still have Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler, making them a dangerous offensive team. It would be a surprise to see them win this game, but the spread is large enough that they can still cover in a defeat.

