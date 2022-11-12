NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 10

As of writing, there aren’t any Bills player props on the board. Regardless of whether or not Josh Allen plays, Stefon Diggs’ receiving prop is something I’m very interested in. I’m either going with the under or staying away. Also, if Allen plays, I’ll look at the odds on him throwing an interception, although I doubt that will have a worthwhile payout.

Now that I was able to get all of that out, here are my favorite player props for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

As much as Brady led Tampa to a comeback in Week 9, he did so vs. the Rams, who haven’t exactly been the team they were last season. The Seahawks, on the other hand, have pretty much been on the opposite end of the spectrum, in part because their defense — which is fifth in total DVOA — has been tough.

Initially, I was looking at the under on Brady’s passing yards prop (286.5), but we can do better than the -145 odds — still, a worthwhile bet this week. Instead, I’d rather discuss the idea of Brady throwing his first interception since Week 1.

Since becoming a full-time starting QB over 100 years ago, Brady has only finished with fewer than seven interceptions three times: his injury-shortened 2008, his abbreviated 2016 (missed four games due to suspension) and 2010 (one of his MVP seasons). Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, he only has the aforementioned Week 1 interception to his name. That number is even more bizarre when you factor in just how underwhelming he’s been.

But at some point, Brady has to have another hiccup. This Seattle defense is absolutely one that can force him into a mistake. It’s been a couple weeks since the Seahawks forced an interception, so they’re due. Even still, they have five picks in nine games. Furthermore, they’ve limited opposing quarterbacks to 242.67 passing yards per game this season.

If you’re looking to fade Brady and risk a little more while doing so, you can get +175 odds via the Same Game Parlay function on DraftKings Sportsbook if you back him to throw an interception and under 304.5 passing yards.

Certainly not the prop you’d look to first when considering backing Etienne. He’s gone under his receiving prop in five of nine games. He’s also only gone over this number four times, topping out at 33. But, there have been two occasions where Etienne needed two yards or fewer to go over this number, so he could easily be 6-3 when it comes to getting past this mark.

Now, opposing running backs have had their way with the Chiefs on the ground recently. However, that hasn’t been the case all season. Between that and the expectation Kansas City will play with a lead in the early going, I expect the Jags will attempt to get Etienne work in the air attack.

On that note, a lot of running backs have gone over this number vs. the Chiefs. In just nine games, 12 opposing running backs have logged at least 20 yards in the passing game. The only week a running back failed to do so was Week 9 when Derrick Henry went off for 115 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Titans were also playing with a backup QB in that game, so Tennessee’s pass attempts were limited. Coming off that showing, in which KC knew full well Henry was going to carry Tennessee’s offensive load, the Chiefs likely made some semblance of an adjustment to their approach against the rush — which, again, would lead the Jags to find another way to get the ball in Etienne’s hands.

First off, Matt Ryan is going to be active in this game. As much as he hadn’t worked out for Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday could absolutely turn to Ryan if things aren’t working with Sam Ehlinger. And while I could see the Colts somehow going off in this one game against the struggling, hobbled Raiders in the wake of Reich’s removal, Saturday taking a conservative approach in Week 10 is also possible — meaning, short, quick attempts in the passing game to maintain offensive moment while making it less likely for the pocket to collapse, which would lead to fewer Ehlinger scrambles.

Also, the Raiders have done a good job limiting yardage from mobile quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence became the first QB to log over 30 rushing yards vs. the Raiders this season. But, he got over that mark because of one 25-yard attempt. Otherwise, he’d be in the same grouping as Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.

