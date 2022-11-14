NFL Week 10 MNF Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Eagles-Commanders.

Find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar for updates.

Going over this number hasn’t been much of a challenge for McLaurin this season. He’s only logged fewer than 52 yards twice, and he’s gone over the number in each week since Taylor Heinicke became the starting quarterback back in Week 7.

However, the over has hit on McLaurin’s receiving prop in five of nine games this season. And with Washington set to take on Philly’s tough defense, the under on this prop could very well hit for the fifth time in 2022. Biggest reason being: Darius Slay.

The Philly corner has been locking down opposing receivers, with one instance being the Eagles’ Week 3 meeting vs. the Commanders. Although McLaurin surpassed the century mark on 6-for-9 receiving, only 36 of those yards came against Slay on three receptions. With Slay in even better form recently and McLaurin’s number being so low relative to his typical output, the under is the way to go.

Robinson probably won’t pull a Dameon Pierce this week, especially with the Eagles being on extended rest. But he doesn’t need to do that in order for the over to hit — like it has in three of the four instances DraftKings Sportsbook has offered a rushing yards prop for the rookie this season.

Seven running backs have gone over this number vs. the Eagles. One week, two did so in the same game, so the over has hit for opposing running backs vs. Philadelphia six of the Eagles’ eight games. No matter how you slice it, it’s happened quite often. Also, Travis Etienne came two yards shy of hitting the over on this number on eight carries while splitting touches with James Robinson (who had 29 rushing yards on eight carries in that game) back in Week 4 — one of the two matchups where an individual running back didn’t get at least 34 rushing yards vs. the Eagles.

Also, across the board, running backs have averaged nearly five yards per carry vs. Philadelphia this season. That level of production might be a smidge too much for Robinson, who’s averaging 3.3 yards per attempt at the moment. Still, all we need is a slight boost in order to go over this number — and that’s assuming he merely matches his season-low eight carries from Week 8. If he gets double-digit carries — which he has in three of five games (with one of the two exceptions being his NFL debut) — Robinson shouldn’t have a hard time getting past this number on Monday.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.