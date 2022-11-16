How To Bet The NBA Star Player Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook on November 16

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Star Player Super Boost for Wednesday’s NBA slate featuring some of the league’s biggest names.

Following opt-in, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Devin Booker and Steph Curry all to score 20+ points (under ‘DK Specials’). It includes the following terms:

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

Max $25 bet

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 11/16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, CA-ON (19+), PA, OR, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Notable Stats

Jayson Tatum has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season.

Trae Young has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but two (17 points vs. NYK on 11/2; 14 points vs. TOR on 10/31).

Devin Booker has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but three (17 points vs. ORL on 11/11; 18 points vs. MIN on 11/1; 16 points vs. NOR on 10/28).

Stephen Curry has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but one (16 points vs. SAS on 11/14).

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.