How To Bet The NBA Star Player Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook on November 16

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Star Player Super Boost for Wednesday’s NBA slate featuring some of the league’s biggest names.
Following opt-in, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Devin Booker and Steph Curry all to score 20+ points (under ‘DK Specials’). It includes the following terms:
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- Max $25 bet
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 11/16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, CA-ON (19+), PA, OR, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Notable Stats
- Jayson Tatum has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season.
- Trae Young has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but two (17 points vs. NYK on 11/2; 14 points vs. TOR on 10/31).
- Devin Booker has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but three (17 points vs. ORL on 11/11; 18 points vs. MIN on 11/1; 16 points vs. NOR on 10/28).
- Stephen Curry has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but one (16 points vs. SAS on 11/14).
