 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 16

Garion Thorne and Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

By DK Playbook
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Garion’s Picks:

Suns ML

Heat -1.5

Celtics at Hawks: Over 236.5 points

Chinmay’s Picks:

Pacers ML

Bulls ML

Bucks -4

Warriors at Suns: Under 228 points

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation