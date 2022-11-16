NFL Week 11 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 11 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots -3

Sam Darnold may not be under center in New York anymore, but Jets quarterbacks are still seeing ghosts against the Patriots. Bill Belichick simply has Zach Wilson’s number, as the second-year quarterback has just two career touchdowns compared to seven interceptions against the Pats.

Yes, New York is coming off a huge win over the Bills. However, that game was more about Josh Allen’s individual shortcomings than the Jets. These two teams faced off just three weeks ago, and New England controlled virtually every facet of the game. I expect it to be a similar story on Sunday in Foxborough.

Browns +8.5

Speaking of the Bills, Buffalo is in the midst of a two-game losing streak, and they may have a bigger problem than a couple of regular season losses.

After looking like a legitimate MVP candidate over the first half of the season, Josh Allen has hit a wall. Buffalo’s quarterback has thrown just three touchdowns and six interceptions over the last three weeks with a 58.8% completion rate and 67.2 passer rating.

It likely won’t get much easier for Allen this week, as he continues to battle a right elbow injury. That being said, the main reason I’m expect Cleveland to cover this spread is actually the weather.

Buffalo could get over 30 inches of snow this weekend, which could result in this game turning into a run-fest. That certainly favors the Browns, who have arguably the most unstoppable running back in the league in Nick Chubb. Cleveland should keep this one close.

Vikings +1.5

The Vikings are actually home underdogs, which is certainly interesting after they beat Buffalo last week. Dallas, on the other hand, just blew a huge fourth-quarter lead to the Packers.

I’m not sure how you can pick against Minnesota heading into this game. Dallas is a tough matchup and it will likely be close, but the Vikings have proven time and time again that they know how to win close contests.

Fresh off a 119-yard performance in Buffalo, I’m expecting Dalvin Cook to stay hot against a Cowboys defense that allows a whopping 143 rushing yards per game. It’s also worth noting that this is NOT a primetime game, which means Kirk Cousins should show up. Sorry Vikings fans, I had to do it.

