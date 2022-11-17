How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Titans vs. Packers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Titans-Packers game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Aaron Jones 60+ rush yards

Derrick Henry 105+ rush yards

Aaron Rodgers under 249.5 pass yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

The Green Bay Packers have suddenly breathed life back into their season and will stay at Lambeau Field on a short week to host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Packers stunned the Cowboys in Week 10, overcoming a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit to win on Mason Crosby’s field goal in overtime, perhaps providing the catalyst for a second-half resurgence this season. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak and improved the Packers’ record to 4-6. Meanwhile, the Titans also rallied from a double-digit deficit last week, defeating the Broncos, 17-10, to maintain their commanding lead in the AFC South. Despite a quiet day from Derrick Henry, who was held to just 53 yards on 19 carries, the Titans rode their defense, recording six sacks and blanking Denver’s offense in the second half. The last two meetings between these teams at Lambeau don’t make for pretty reading for the visitors, with a combined score of 95-21.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

The Titans have covered the spread in each of their last seven games.

Derrick Henry has scored two touchdowns in each of the Titans’ last three road games.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown two or more touchdowns in seven of the Packers’ last eight Thursday games.

Allen Lazard has scored a touchdown in three of the Packers’ last four games as favorites.

Randall Cobb has scored a touchdown in three of his last four Thursday appearances at Lambeau Field.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

