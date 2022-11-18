NFL Picks: Week 11 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 2-1 mark with my underdog picks in Week 10 improved my overall record for the season to 17-11-2. Injuries continue to hamper multiple teams, which makes for some interesting lines in Week 11. Let’s dig into the slate and highlight three underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook to consider.

In what was one of the wildest games of the entire season, the Vikings upset the Bills in Week 10. They failed to convert on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line that would have given them the lead in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, but they recovered a fumble in the end zone on defense to take the lead. The Bills would then kick a field goal to force overtime, but the Vikings kicked a field goal of their own in the extra period, eventually earning the victory.

It looked like the Cowboys were going to cruise to a victory over the Packers last week, but they blew a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter and eventually lost in overtime. The loss dropped them to 2-2 on the road, compared to 4-1 at home. The Vikings have only lost one game this season and have a ton of momentum, so add that to the Cowboys’ struggles on the road and they have a favorable chance to improve their record to 9-1.

The Falcons are coming off a disappointing loss to the Panthers. They only scored 15 points in the defeat, marking the third time over their last four games that they have scored 17 or fewer points. They lost all three of those games, and have dropped four of their last six games, overall. Their passing game leaves a lot to be desired, with Marcus Mariota having thrown for fewer than 200 yards in a game seven times.

The Bears have had plenty of their own problems, losing each of their last three games. However, their issues have been on defense. They are rolling offensively, scoring at least 29 points in four straight games. Justin Fields has been destroying teams with his legs, rushing 62 times for 555 yards and five touchdowns over his last five games. With how hot he is right now and how much the Falcons have been struggling to produce points, the Bears could finally snap their losing streak.

The Bills losing to the Vikings last week has made things very interesting in the AFC East. The Dolphins sit atop the division with a 7-3 record and will be on a bye this week. Behind them are the Bills and Jets at 6-3, with the Patriots lurking at 5-4. The Jets have been surprisingly successful this season, thanks in large part to them going 4-0 on the road. They have a real shot at winning the division, especially with wins over the Dolphins and Bills already in hand.

The Jets and Patriots faced off in Week 8 with the Patriots winning by five points. It was a low-scoring affair in which Zach Wilson was picked off three times. Had he not made so many errors, the Jets could have been in a position to win. Picking against the Patriots coming out of their bye is a bit risky, but with the expectation that Wilson doesn’t completely derail the Jets this time around, taking the points could prove to be profitable.

