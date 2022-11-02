NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 9

After the busiest NFL trade deadline in history, teams are ready to return to the field and continue their pursuit of the postseason. It’s going to be a busy Week 9, even with six teams on a bye week.

The action gets underway on Thursday Night Football with the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Houston Texans. There are eight 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday kickoffs, followed by just two late games. One of those late games is a fascinating matchup between two underachieving NFC teams, as the Bucs host the Rams. The Sunday night game switches the focus over to the AFC, as the Chiefs host the Titans in a playoff rematch. Monday Night Football closes out the week from the Big Easy, where the Saints welcome in the Ravens.

As you take a look at the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Eagles ATS: 5-2

Eagles O/U: 4-3

Eagles average total game points: 44.9

Eagles as favorite: 7-0 SU/5-2 ATS

The Eagles crushed the Steelers in their return to action after their bye week to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team SU, and they have also won five of their past six games ATS. The Eagles have been favored in every game this season, but this is the largest point spread in any game they have played. Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last five games vs. Houston and 10-1 SU in its last 11 against the AFC South. The Eagles are only 1-4 ATS in their five most recent road games but have gone 6-1 ATS in their last seven Thursday games.

Texans ATS: 3-3-1

Texans O/U: 3-4

Texans average total game points: 38.6

Texans as underdog: 1-5-1 SU/3-3-1 ATS

In contrast with the Eagles’ success in Thursday games, the Texans are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 Thursday games. Houston is 1-9-1 SU in its last 11 games at home and has dropped seven straight contests SU against the NFC East. After winning ATS in the first two weeks of the season, the Texans are 1-4 SU/1-4 ATS after losing last week to Titans rookie Malik Willis. The over is 4-1 in the past five head-to-head matchups between these teams and 5-2 in the Texans’ last seven home games against a team with a winning road record.

Chargers ATS: 4-3

Chargers O/U: 4-3

Chargers average total game points: 50.4

Chargers as favorite: 4-2 SU/3-3 ATS

The Chargers will return from their bye week with a cross-country trip to face the first-place Falcons. They are only 2-6 SU in their last eight trips to Atlanta and 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games in November. In good news for Bolts backers: Los Angeles is 12-3 ATS in its last 15 games following a double-digit loss at home and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against the NFC South. The over is 5-1 in the Chargers’ last six road games and 8-1 in their last nine games following a SU loss.

Falcons ATS: 6-2

Falcons O/U: 5-3

Falcons average total game points: 50.6

Falcons as underdog: 3-4 SU/6-1 ATS

The Falcons were favored for the first time all year last week, and they lost ATS despite an overtime win SU that moved them to the top of the NFC South. They are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games at home but 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against the AFC West. The under is 29-10 in Atlanta’s last 39 games against a team with a winning record and 7-2 in its last nine games following a SU win.

Dolphins ATS: 4-4

Dolphins O/U: 3-5

Dolphins average total game points: 46.3

Dolphins as favorite: 3-1 SU/2-2 ATS

Miami rallied past the Lions to get a SU and ATS win last week, and the Dolphins are now 13-4 SU in its last 17 games. More recently, though, the Dolphins are only 1-4 ATS in their last five contests. They have gone 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS win and 6-0 ATS in their last six games after scoring more than 30 points. The under is 10-4 in the Dolphins’ last 14 games following a SU win and 11-5 in their last 16 games against a team with a losing record.

Bears ATS: 3-4-1

Bears O/U: 4-4

Bears average total game points: 42

Bears as underdog: 2-5 SU/3-4 ATS

The Bears lost to the Cowboys in Dallas last week, but there were plenty of positives to take away for the growing young team. The Bears are only 6-13-1 ATS in their last 20 games overall and 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine home games. They have also lost six straight games ATS at home when facing a team with a winning road record. The under is 22-8 in the Bears’ last 30 games in Chicago and 5-1 in their last six games on grass.

Panthers ATS: 3-5

Panthers O/U: 3-5

Panthers average total game points: 43.1

Panthers as underdog:

The Panthers continued to show plenty of fight for a team that appeared to be punting their season, winning for the second straight week ATS by forcing the Falcons to overtime. Carolina is still just 5-17 ATS in its last 22 games overall, 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games and 2-9 ATS in their its 11 games following a SU loss. The under is 5-2 in the Panthers’ seven most recent games and 4-0 in their last four games on turf.

Bengals ATS: 5-3

Bengals O/U: 2-5-1

Bengals average total game points: 43.8

Bengals as favorite: 4-3 SU/4-3 ATS

The Bengals took a tough loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football and will be on a short week as they host the Panthers. Cincinnati is still 5-1 ATS in its last six games and 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games. The under is 10-3 in the Bengals’ last 13 games and 11-3 in their last 14 games against the NFC.

Packers ATS: 3-5

Packers O/U: 3-5

Packers average total game points: 39.7

Packers as favorite: 2-3 SU/1-4 ATS

Green Bay is reeling after dropping four in a row SU, although a late score brought a backdoor cover last week on Sunday Night Football vs. the Bills. The Packers are 0-5 ATS in their last five trips to Detroit and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 meetings vs. the Lions overall. They are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games following a SU loss, though, and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games following an ATS win. The over is 6-0 in Green Bay’s last six games against a team with a losing record and 10-4 in the Packers’ last 14 games against the NFC North. The over is also 9-4 in the last 13 head-to-head meetings between these two teams and 5-2 in their last seven matchups in Detroit.

Lions ATS: 3-4

Lions O/U: 5-2

Lions average total game points: 56.8

Lions as underdog: 0-5 SU/2-3 ATS

Detroit failed to win SU or ATS last week despite a big early lead vs. the Dolphins. They are 0-5 SU/1-4 ATS in their last five games but 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games. The over is 20-7 in Detroit’s last 27 home games and 6-1 in its last seven games against the NFC.

Colts ATS: 3-5

Colts O/U: 1-7

Colts average total game points: 35.7

Colts as underdog: 2-1 SU/2-1 ATS

The Colts went to Sam Ehlinger at QB last week and lost SU and ATS on a late touchdown by the Commanders. They are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 1-8 SU in their last nine meetings vs. the Patriots, including losing six in a row SU when traveling to New England. The Colts’ matchups have been great for the under recently. The under is 12-1 in their last 13 games and 7-0 in their last seven road games.

Patriots ATS: 4-3-1

Patriots O/U: 4-4

Patriots average total game points: 42.5

Patriots as favorite: 3-1 SU/2-1-1 ATS

The Patriots bounced back from a Monday Night Football debacle vs. the Bears by beating the Jets SU and ATS. They are 30-11 ATS in their last 41 games against a team with a losing record but only 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a SU win. Unlike the Colts, the Patriots’ game totals have been going over a lot lately. The over is 8-1 in New England’s last nine home games and 11-5 in its last 16 games against the AFC. The over is also 9-1 in the past 10 head-to-head matchups between these teams and 6-0 in their last six meetings in New England.

Bills ATS: 4-3

Bills O/U: 1-6

Bills average total game points: 43

Bills as favorite: 6-1 SU/4-2-1 ATS

The Bills won but didn’t cover in their Sunday night win vs. the Packers, and they have gone 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss. They are 6-1 SU in their last seven games overall and 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. the Jets. Buffalo has taken over the AFC East lately, going 12-2 SU in its last 14 games against divisional opponents. The under is 5-0 in the Bills’ last five games and 4-0 in their last four road games.

Jets ATS: 5-3

Jets O/U: 3-5

Jets average total game points: 41.9

Jets as underdog: 4-3 SU/4-3 ATS

The Jets took a tough home loss to the Patriots after four straight wins SU and ATS. They’ll look to get back in the win column in this tough matchup vs. the Bills. New York is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games against a team with a winning road record and 4-1 ATS in its last five games following a SU loss. However, the Jets are just 2-8 SU in their last 10 home games and 7-20 ATS in their last 27 against the AFC East. The under is 4-2 in the last six head-to-head meetings between these AFC East foes and 6-3 in the Jets’ nine most recent games overall.

Vikings ATS: 3-4

Vikings O/U: 4-3

Vikings average total game points: 45.3

Vikings as favorite: 6-0 SU/3-3 ATS

The Vikings bested the Cardinals last week for their fifth consecutive SU win and second straight ATS win. They have gone 4-1 SU in their last five games vs. Washington and 6-1 SU in their last seven games against an NFC opponent. The over is 4-1 in Minnesota’s last five games and 10-4 in its last 14 road games. The over is also 6-1 in the last seven matchups between these two teams and 4-0 in the last four meetings in D.C.

Commanders ATS: 4-4

Commanders O/U: 3-5

Commanders average total game points: 39.3

Commanders as underdog: 2-3 SU/2-3 ATS

The Commanders rallied for a win behind Taylor Heinicke and have now won three games in a row SU and ATS. The team is 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games following a SU win but only 1-4 ATS in their last five against a team with a winning record. The under is 17-4 in Washington’s last 21 games against a team with a winning record and 5-1 in its last six games overall.

Raiders ATS: 3-4

Raiders O/U: 4-2-1

Raiders average total game points: 48.2

Raiders as favorite: 2-3 SU/2-3 ATS

The Raiders were shut out in an embarrassingly bad loss to the Saints last week and are now just 2-6 SU in their last eight games. They are 1-5 SU in their last six games on the road and 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. Jacksonville. They are even 1-5 ATS against a team with a losing record and 0-7 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a losing home record. The over is 4-1 in Vegas’s last five games overall and 4-0 in its last four against AFC opponents.

Jaguars ATS: 2-4

Jaguars O/U: 4-4

Jaguars average total game points: 41.3

Jaguars as underdog: 2-3 SU/2-3 ATS

The Jags will be on a short week after losing to Denver last week in London and have gone 0-5 SU/0-5 ATS after starting the year 2-1 SU/2-1 ATS. They only 8-21 ATS in their last 29 games overall and 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games. Like the Raiders, they have even struggled against teams with a losing record, going 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against a team with a losing record. Unlike Vegas though, the Jags’ totals have trended toward the under. The under is 5-0 in Jacksonville’s last five home games and 9-3 in its last 12 against a team with a losing record.

Seahawks ATS: 5-3

Seahawks O/U: 4-4

Seahawks average total game points: 51.2

Seahawks as underdog: 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS

Seattle got a nice home win SU and ATS vs. the Giants and is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in its last five games. One of those SU and ATS wins came vs. the Cardinals in Seattle in Week 6. The Seahawks are 6-3 SU in their last nine games vs. the Cardinals and 7-1-1 SU/6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games in Arizona. However, they are just 6-14 ATS in their last 20 games following a SU win and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games on grass. The under is 5-1 in Seattle’s last six games on grass, 6-2 in its last eight vs. the NFC West and 5-2 in its last seven head-to-head matchups vs. the Cardinals.

Cardinals ATS: 4-4

Cardinals O/U: 3-4-1

Cardinals average total game points: 49.1

Cardinals as favorite: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

The Cardinals went on the road and lost SU and ATS vs. the Vikings last week and are just 4-10 SU in their last 14 games. They are also only 1-8 SU in their last nine home games and 0-5 ATS in their last five divisional contests. The under is 4-2 in Arizona’s last six games, although each of the last two weeks has been a win for the over.

Rams ATS: 2-5

Rams O/U: 2-5

Rams average total game points: 39.3

Rams as underdog: 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS

The Rams returned from a week off but didn’t have any answers for the 49ers, who handed them their third SU and ATS loss in their last four games. Despite being 12-5 SU in their last 17 games, the Rams are only 2-7 ATS in their nine most recent contests. They are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 matchups vs. the Bucs and 8-1 SU in their last nine games in Tampa. The under is 4-1 in L.A.’s last five games and 5-2 in its last seven against the NFC.

Buccaneers ATS: 2-6

Buccaneers O/U: 2-6

Buccaneers average total game points: 37.2

Buccaneers as favorite: 3-5 SU/2-6 ATS

The Bucs are home favorites despite going 1-5 SU/0-6 ATS in their six most recent contests. They are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games, as well, and 0-5 SU the last five times they have hosted the Rams. The over is 6-0 in the last six games the Bucs have played against the NFC West and 6-0 in the last six head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Titans ATS: 5-2

Titans O/U: 2-5

Titans average total game points: 38.6

Titans as underdog: 2-1 SU/2-1 ATS

The Titans won without Ryan Tannehill last week vs. the Texans but are heavy underdogs for this matchup in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall and 12-4 ATS in their last 16 road games against a team with a winning home record. They are also 5-1 ATS in the last six head-to-head matchups vs. the Chiefs and 5-2 ATS in their last seven trips to K.C. The under is 4-0 in Tennessee’s last four games and 6-0 in its last six games following a SU win.

Chiefs ATS: 3-4

Chiefs O/U: 4-3

Chiefs average total game points: 56.5

Chiefs as favorite: 2-1 SU/0-3 ATS

The Chiefs return from their bye week looking for their first ATS home win of the season. Before their bye, they posted an impressive road win in San Francisco after losing at home vs. the Bills. The Chiefs are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games and 10-2 SU in their last 12 home games. The over is 11-4 in Kansas City’s last 15 games overall, but the under is 12-3-1 in its last 16 games following a bye week.

Ravens ATS: 4-4

Ravens O/U: 3-5

Ravens average total game points: 48.9

Ravens as favorite: 4-2 SU/2-4 ATS

Baltimore beat the Bucs last Thursday and will face another NFC South opponent in primetime on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are only 2-5 ATS in their last seven Monday games and 2-6 ATS against a team with a losing record. However, they are 6-2 SU/6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. the Saints. The under is 4-1 in Baltimore’s last five games and 13-6 in its last 19 road games.

Saints ATS: 3-5

Saints O/U: 5-3

Saints average total game points: 49.9

Saints as underdog: 1-4 SU/2-3 ATS

New Orleans shut out the Raiders in its best defensive showing of the season, snapping a four-game streak during which the over was 4-0. The Saints are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games played on a Monday and only 3-7 SU in their last 10 games at home. The over is 4-1 in their last five meetings with the Ravens and 4-1 in their last five games overall, as well.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.