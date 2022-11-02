NFL Week 9 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 9 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks +2

These teams faced off just two weeks ago in Seattle, and the Seahawks emerged with a double-digit win. This is the top team in the NFC West for a reason. Pete Carroll is putting on a coaching masterclass, Geno Smith has revived his career, and the defense has really stepped up as of late.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are a train wreck. Yes, they did beat the Saints last week, but Arizona’s defense still allowed 34 points. Seattle is the more complete football team by a large margin, and they should show that once again on Sunday.

Vikings -3.5

The Commanders tend to keep their games close, but Minnesota simply outclasses them in virtually every aspect heading into Sunday’s contest. Kirk Cousins and company have covered this spread in three straight games against opponents who are arguably better than the Commanders.

Not that Minnesota really needed it this week, but more help is on the way in the form of T.J. Hockenson. I wouldn’t expect Hockenson to play many snaps — if any — after being acquired from the Lions, but any time on the field would be an added bonus. The Vikings should take care of business on the road.

Ravens -2.5

Speaking of teams who have help on the way, Roquan Smith could make his Ravens debut this week. His presence will be much-welcomed, as Baltimore’s defense has not played up to par this season.

All of that said, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense have been performing well enough to make their defensive deficiencies irrelevant up to this point. Baltimore looks like the best team in the AFC North by a considerable margin entering Week 9. New Orleans, on the other hand, will likely fall to 3-6 after this game. The Saints are still a better team than their record indicates, but they just don’t have the pieces to keep up with Baltimore on Monday night.

