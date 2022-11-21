Maryland Sports Betting: Ravens, Maryland Terrapins Basketball, Orioles Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings is offering the best prelaunch offer in Maryland! Sign up now and get $200 in Free bets, plus we’re choosing five (5) users to receive $100K on launch day!

Special Maryland Launch Offers

New User Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets Instantly

Risk-Free Bet: Get a Risk Free Bet up to $5,000

Today’s No Brainer: Double your money if either San Francisco or Arizona score a point tonight

RAF: Refer a friend and you both get up to $200 in Free Bets

No Brainer #2: Double your money if Baltimore scores a point on Sunday

Hello, Maryland! DraftKings Sportsbook now has early access in your state from 2 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, and then will be fully live on November 23! You now have access to place live bets, multi-leg parlays and futures bets on your favorite sports teams. You have become the 20th state to allow the use of DraftKings Sportsbook and can now place bets on your local sports teams, such as the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Maryland Terrapins, along with your other favorite teams across sports. Welcome to the DraftKings Sportsbook family, and be sure to take advantage of the new promo exclusive to Maryland residents!

With all the excitement, let us highlight a few Maryland-based bets you can consider making on DraftKings Sportsbook.

You don’t need us to tell you that you have a heck of a football team in Baltimore. We have watched Lamar Jackson do the near impossible while the offensive injuries around him pile up. While the playoffs haven’t been Jackson’s strong suit to this point in his career, he is playing for a shiny new contract. Anything can happen when he has the ball in his hands and if the Ravens can get healthy, they have a solid shot of a lengthy playoff run.

Maryland left the ACC in 2014 for the Big Ten and hasn’t looked back. The Terrapins have gotten out to a quick start in the early part of the season, scoring at least 70 points in each of their first three wins. While the non-conference schedule is mainly the “taking care of business” part of the season, it is good to see forward Julian Reese and guard Jahmir Young getting off to strong scoring starts. Conference play isn’t going to get easier with the likes of Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio State, but Maryland has as good a shot as any at going dancing. We all know the joy of March is that anything can happen, and the Terrapins have the roster to make some noise.

2022 was a wild season for your Orioles. They started the season at the bottom of the league with no upside and the lowest of expectations. Then, the youth movement finally kicked into gear. The future is bright for players like Adley Rutschman, Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Gunnar Henderson. Baltimore finished four games over .500 in 2022 after not registering a winning record since 2016. If the Orioles can make some solid free agency signings to bolster their rotation, they should make the playoffs in 2023. Once you get into October, you just need to catch fire at the right time, and you could be playing in the Fall Classic before you know it.

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Want to relive some of the best Maryland sports moments? Check out these articles now:

Looking for more info on the Maryland launch? Find it here.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.