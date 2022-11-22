NFL Thanksgiving Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some Thanksgiving plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamaal Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Not only is Jamaal Williams the most entertaining running back in the league, he’s also leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season with 12. The veteran back has found the end zone six times in his last three games.

While the Bills stymied Nick Chubb last week, they struggled mightily against the run in prior contests. Buffalo has allowed over 133 rushing yards per game in their last three games, which bodes well for the Lions. That being said, all Detroit needs to do is get Williams in the red zone, as he has proven his ability to punch it in time and time again.

The Bills will likely win this contest by double-digit points, but Williams should find the end zone.

Daniel Jones UNDER 193.5 Passing Yards

If the Giants win this one, it will be due to their defense and success in the run game. The Cowboys have been incredibly impressive against opposing quarterbacks this year, leading the league with just 174.5 passing yards allowed per contest.

Trevon Diggs and company have been even more imposing over their last three matchups, holding opponents under 150 passing yards on average. I may feel differently about taking the under on Daniel Jones’ passing yards if he wasn’t, well, Daniel Jones.

Jones has actually played quite well this season, but his game isn’t tailored towards racking up the passing yards. In fact, he’s surpassed 200 yards through the air just three times in his last seven games. That trend should continue against an elite Cowboys secondary.

Patriots +3

Ah, yes. Prime-time Kirk Cousins. As a great philosopher once said, “Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives.” There’s no need to look up the source of that quote, I assure you it checks out.

Every diehard football fan knows the extent of Cousins’ struggles in prime-time games throughout his NFL career. While his team has found the least overall success on Monday night matchups, he personally plays the worst on Thursdays. So, it’s really all bad.

The Vikings had been barely squeaking by teams for weeks, winning by one score or less in seven straight games until they were blown out by the Cowboys last Sunday. Meanwhile, New England’s defense has been rounding into elite form as of late.

The #Patriots defense still has its toughest opponents ahead of it on the schedule. But they are in a tier of their own right now.



Best pass defense in the league. Top-ten run defense (9th). Number one in EPA overall. pic.twitter.com/BBfYXejtfT — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 21, 2022

The same can’t be said about the Patriots’ offense, but Mac Jones and company should be able to do enough. I expect the struggles to continue for prime-time Cousins on Thanksgiving.

