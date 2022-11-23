NFL Week 12 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 12 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens -4

It feels like a dud from the Ravens last week has created this opportunity, because I expect Baltimore to win this game handily.

To put it simply, Jacksonville is not a good football team. The Jaguars have failed to cover a +4 spread in six of their last seven games, and many of those contests were against far inferior opponents than the Ravens.

Traveling down south into warm weather is just what Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s offense needs to bounce back after a lackluster performance against the Panthers. No. 8 should have a huge day en route to a Ravens blowout.

New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears

Bears +5

The Jets are in complete disarray. On the bright side for their fans, Zach Wilson was finally benched after his horrible performance — which was followed by his lack of accountability — against the Patriots. Unfortunately, I’m not sure Mike White stepping in fixes all of their problems. Ever since Breece Hall’s injury, New York hasn’t been able to establish the run. As a result, the passing game has also suffered. Robert Salah has a lot to figure out over the coming weeks if the Jets are going to make a playoff push.

Chicago, on the other hand, hasn’t been much better. The Bears have dropped four straight games, but they still look like a much better team than the Jets. It sounds like Justin Fields is going to play this week, and if he does I don’t see how New York can keep pace.

The Bears have scored 24-plus points in five straight games, while the Jets have done it just twice over that stretch. While I do believe Chicago can win this game outright, I’ll gladly take the added security that comes with this spread.

MVP Winner

Patrick Mahomes

This will probably be the last week you can bet on Mahomes to win MVP before his odds jump to a number that doesn’t make sense. For the record, heading into Week 12, Tua Tagovailoa has the second-best odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook. That sums up the state of the MVP race pretty effectively.

Barring a Mahomes injury, I don’t see a path where he loses. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have played themselves out of consideration, and while Tagovailoa could make a late push, his case just isn’t nearly strong enough.

After losing Tyreek Hill this offseason, many expected Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense to fall off a cliff. The former Super Bowl champ has responded by leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns by a significant margin up to this point. He will likely run away with this award.

