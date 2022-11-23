 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 23

Nick Friar and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their top bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s NBA betting card.

By DK Playbook
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their top bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s NBA betting card.

Nick’s Picks:

Kings +5.5

Warriors -9

Evan Mobley over 1.5 block shots

Timberwolves at Pacers: Over 236 points

Jeff’s Picks:

Pelicans -7

Kings +5.5

Bulls ML

Kings at Hawks: Under 241.5 points

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation