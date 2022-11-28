The Hero World Challenge Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to the Bahamas this week for the The Hero World Challenge. Albany Golf Course will be the host and is a 7,414-yard par 72 featuring Bermuda grass greens. It’s not your normal setup, as Albany features five par 5s and five par 3s.

Keep in mind there are just 19 players in the field this week, with 12 of them sitting at +1800 or shorter on the DraftKings Sportsbook. When you take that into account it does not look quite as weird betting on someone +850. Finau has not played since his wire-to-wire win at the Cadence Bank Houston open three weeks ago, where he gained over 10.7 strokes from tee-to-green and seven more with his putter.

The thing with Finau is you don’t fade him when he’s on a heater, and it appears he might be right now. The win marked his third across his past seven starts, which is just ridiculous. He won the 3M Open back in July and then one week later won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Across his past 48 rounds in this small field — albeit one that features 16 of the top 23 ranked players in the world — Finau ranks No. 1 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and Total Strokes Gained, while sitting No. 2 in SG: Ball-Striking.

It’s also easy to click Finau when you look at his course history, as he’s posted finishes of T7, T10 and solo second in his three starts at the Hero. He is checking every box this week and is in some of the best form of anyone teeing it up this week.

Much like Finau, Tom Kim enters play this week with some of the best recent form in this field. He won the Wyndham Championship back in August, and then followed that up with another win at the Shriners just three starts later.

Kim has already shown to be a really good putter, but it’s his stellar iron play that’s capitulated him up to No. 15 in the World. He ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Approach over his past 24 rounds, in a field featuring Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. Keep in mind he is just 20 years old.

In a no cut event that could easily turn into a putting contest, Kim makes a ton of sense at what’s a really nice price at 16/1. He gained a whopping 12.54 strokes putting at the Wyndham when he won it, just to show what this man can do when he’s on.

