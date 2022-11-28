College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for November 29 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Feast Week is behind us, but college hoops hasn’t slowed down. We have some primetime matchups on Tuesday’s board, and a few of them are worth targeting. Let’s hope to cash some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook this season!

Virginia at Michigan

2-units

Probably a little bit square here with the highly ranked road favorite against an unranked Michigan team at home, but this number is too short and I expect it to grow leading up to the late tip.

The Cavaliers are just so well tested already, and passed both big tests with flying colors. UVA went out to Vegas and showed out, taking down both Baylor and Illinois in big time games away from home. This isn’t the Virginia-type team you’re used to watching. Yes, they still play defense, but they have a much more polished offense, and I expect that to be the different in winning this game by more than a possession.

Michigan just hasn’t seen anything like this UVA team yet, and already showed some weakness when it got smoked by an Arizona State team that’s nothing close to what they’ll see on Tuesday.

Baylor at Marquette

2-units

Couple of favorites here in the six-point range that I strongly lean towards, but feel much better with going to on the moneyline.

Baylor bounced-back strong after the Virginia loss, taking down UCLA out in Vegas. This will be the first real road test for the Bears, but playing high-level competition away from home should have them prepared. Baylor has a veteran backcourt to weather the storm, and still has a slew of talented bodies to throw into the mix.

Marquette has been solid so far this season, and impressively hung around with Purdue a couple of weeks ago. I’m not writing them off in this game — 6/6.5 points feels right. But I do ultimately think Baylor escapes with the win here.

Wisconsin has looked very strong so far, grinding out some tough wins during Feast Week, and falling by just one point to Kansas in overtime. Wake has done what it’s supposed to do against low level competition at home so far, but has no real tests to this point. The Demon Deacons actually dropped their only road game to LMU. This road trip should be much more difficult.

