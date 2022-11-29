NFL Week 13 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 13 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings -3

I know, I know. How dare I pick against the Mike White experience?

While I do like what I saw from White last week, this spread is a bit ridiculous. The Jets are simply not anywhere near Minnesota’s level right now. The 9-2 Vikings bounced back from a disappointing loss against Dallas by beating the Patriots in a shootout on Thanksgiving. Kirk Cousins finally had a good prime-time game, and this team continues to find new ways to win.

New York’s defense looked better last week, but I’m not giving them much credit when you factor in who was starting against them. I mean no disrespect to Trevor Siemian, but that game would have played out much differently if Justin Fields had been under center for Chicago. While the Jets may put up a fight, the Vikings should cover with relative ease in Minnesota this week.

Browns -7

There are so many factors working in Cleveland’s favor heading into this matchup. The Browns have played much better football over the last few weeks, even if the results haven’t been perfect. Meanwhile, All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning from suspension.

While it’s fair to assume Watson will have some rust to shake off, we all know what he’s capable of when playing up to his typical standards. There’s also some added motivation for Watson this week, as his first game back will be against his old team.

Speaking of the Texans, they have been downright awful as of late. Houston has lost six in a row, and there is virtually nothing positive to say about this team. Davis Mills and Kyle Allen have both played horribly, and Dameon Pierce is averaging just 1.07 yards per carry over his last two weeks. Cleveland should have no trouble blowing out the Texans on Sunday.

Chiefs -2.5

The Bengals could have won seven straight games heading into this matchup and I would have still picked the Chiefs to cover. That’s just how dominant Patrick Mahomes has been lately.

Kansas City has won five in a row, including impressive victories over the Chargers, Titans and 49ers. Cincinatti, on the other hand, continues to be hot and cold.

While a lot of the credit for the Chiefs’ recent success can certainly fall on Mahomes, Kansas City’s defense has actually been very impressive. They’ve held opponents under 24 points in four of their last five games. If the Bengals fail to surpass that total this week, I don’t see how they can compete with the Chiefs.

