How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Eagles vs. Texans

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup sees the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on the slumping Houston Texans. Philadelphia is 7-0 for the first time since 2004 and would set a franchise record for the best start to a season with a victory in Houston. Last week’s 35-13 victory over Pittsburgh was driven by the performance of A.J. Brown, who hauled in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Second-half scoring has been one of the Eagles’ few weak spots, with Philly averaging only 5.8 points after halftime prior to last week’s game. However, they may have turned that around with 14 against the Steelers. As for the Texans, they’ll have their hands full attempting to control the Eagles’ multi-pronged ground game after allowing 314 rushing yards in last week’s 17-10 home loss to the Titans. Houston recorded a season-low 161 total yards and scored its only touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

The Eagles have won each of their last 11 games as favorites.

Dameon Pierce has scored a touchdown in four of the Texans’ last five games.

A.J. Brown has scored at least one touchdown in five of his previous six appearances vs. the Texans.

Miles Sanders has scored at least one touchdown in three of the Eagles’ last four games.

The Eagles have covered the spread in six of their last seven Thursday games.

Six of the Eagles’ last seven games against AFC opponents have gone OVER the total points line.

Davis Mills has thrown two or more touchdowns in four of the Texans’ last five home games.

Kenneth Gainwell has scored a touchdown in five of the Eagles’ last seven games against AFC opponents.

Dameon Pierce has recorded 80+ rushing yards in four of the Texans’ last five games.

A.J. Brown has recorded 95+ receiving yards in each of his last three appearances against AFC opponents.

Dallas Goedert has recorded 60+ receiving yards in seven of his last nine appearances.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

