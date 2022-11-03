NHL Picks: Hockey Best Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 3

There’s a monster 13-game slate on tap in the NHL this Thursday. As of writing, the biggest favorite is the Florida Panthers, who sit at -215 on DraftKings Sportsbook on the road against San Jose. New Jersey at Edmonton has the biggest total and is the only game that has a 7.0 over/under. None of the teams that played last night are in action today, so there are no short-term fatigue spots to be wary of.

Islanders ML +100

The Blues are struggling right now and they have a very tough matchup ahead with the Islanders. New York is playing well on both sides of the puck this season with improved goaltending and an improved offense propelling them to a 6-4 start. New York also comes in on a four-game win streak and has seen their goaltending pick up in a big way after a slow start with Ilya Sorokin now having stopped 95 of the last 98 shots he’s faced. Expect him to start given his recent form and the fact the Islanders are now 3-0 in his last three starts.

On the flip side of the net-minding battle, we have Jordan Binnington, who has sported save percentages of .750 and .737 in his last two starts, which has seen him allow a combined 11 goals. New York is creating offense with three solid scoring lines and comes in ranked 13th in xGF% and 11th in overall shots on net. The Islanders have also scored 14 goals in their last three games alone, despite facing much higher-caliber goaltending. The Islanders are showing signs of being an elite team while the Blues are really only getting favorite status here based on their performance from past seasons. The Islanders are the better team across the board right now and have no business being the underdog.

Kraken ML +155

This game has some over potential and should be a wide-open affair. Seattle is ranked a surprising 9th in xGF% (expected goal for %) and is coming off a massive win against division rival Calgary. The Wild may have turned things around a bit after a slow start but their 4-1 record over the last five games isn’t that impressive when you consider they beat Ottawa, Montreal (x2), and Chicago in that span.

Minnesota is also dealing with injuries as Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, and Jordan Greenway are all looking likely to miss this game. Taking the Kraken over 3.5 team total goals at +165 is an interesting play as we don’t have to worry about their goalie allowing 5+ on the night, but I still like riding with the moneyline just as much. The Wild are thin up front and their betting number here seems inflated off wins over some weak teams. Seattle is undervalued in this spot.

Schwartz comes into this game averaging 3.09 shots on net on the season. The former St. Louis Blue is a player the Kraken have relied heavily on so far in 2022-23 and he’s seen solid power-play exposure and is also getting a heavy amount of offensive zone starts. He’s also got a matchup with the Wild tonight, who have taken the third most penalties in the league thus far and are allowing 31.8 shots on net per game. As mentioned above, the Wild have played weaker teams of late while Seattle has been solid at creating chances at 5v5. Schwartz has been a big part of the Kraken’s offensive surge this season and is in a good spot to go over this prop, which looks like great value at -105.

Moore has been entrenched in a second-line role for the Kings that has seen him take 24 or more shifts in each of his last five games. The winger is averaging 3.25 shots on net over 12 games this season, so it’s surprising that we’re getting a 2.5 prop here. The Blackhawks are certainly not a poor matchup for an over target either as they allow the eighth-most shots in the league. This line even feels like it may move to a shorter number before puck drop, but anything at -130 or better feels like a very solid bet. Moore has hit the over on this number in eight out of 12 games and until we see an obvious trend downward in his volume, taking these types of lines on his over feels like a very profitable move.

