 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 3

Nick Whalen joins The Sweat to give his top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s NBA betting card.

By DK Playbook
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

RotoWire’s Nick Whalen joins The Sweat to give his top NBA bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s NBA betting card.

Nick’s Picks:

Warriors at Magic: Under 226 points

Thunder +6.5

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 threes made

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation