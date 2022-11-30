NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 13

After 16 games in Week 12 to celebrate Thanksgiving week, the NFL has a few more bye weeks to finish up over the next two weeks. In Week 13, there are just two teams on a bye—the Panthers and Cardinals—before the remaining six teams have their bye next week.

Of the 15 games on the schedule, six are divisional matchups including the bookends of the week. The week begins when the Bills and Patriots square off on Thursday Night Football, and it wraps up when the Buccaneers host the Saints on Monday Night Football. On Sunday, there are eight games in the early 1:00 p.m. ET window, followed by four late games. Jeff Saturday’s Colts are back in primetime again Sunday night when they visit the Cowboys to close out a busy day.

As you break down all the matchups and get your betting cards ready on DraftKings Sportsbook, take a look at these trends against the spread and totals to help you make the right picks. The lines provided are as of Wednesday morning, and odds and lines are subject to change leading up to kickoff.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

Bills ATS: 5-5-1

Bills O/U: 3-8

Bills average total game points: 46.2

Bills as favorite: 8-3 SU/5-5-1 ATS

The Bills won SU on Thanksgiving against the Lions but failed to cover. The Bills are only 1-4 ATS in their last five games, although they are 13-4 SU in their last 17 contests. They are 4-1 SU/3-2 ATS in the last five head-to-head meetings between these two teams dating back to the start of the 2020 season. The under is 5-1 in Buffalo’s last six games against the AFC, 6-0 in its last six road games, and 7-2 in its last nine games overall.

Patriots ATS: 6-4-1

Patriots O/U: 5-6

Patriots average total game points: 40.1

Patriots as underdog: 1-4 SU/2-3 ATS

Like Buffalo, the Patriots also played on Thanksgiving, but they lost SU/ATS against the Vikings in the nightcap. They are still 5-3 SU/6-2 ATS in their eight most recent games and are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games following a SU loss. New England is also 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games. The over is 8-3 in New England’s last 11 home games, but the under is 6-1 in its last seven games in December.

Steelers ATS: 5-5-1

Steelers O/U: 5-6

Steelers average total game points: 41.3

Steelers as favorite: 0-0 SU/0-0 ATS

The Steelers got the win on Monday Night Football over the Colts to improve to 4-2 ATS in their last six games despite being 3-7 SU in their last 10. They are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games and only 3-10-1 ATS in their last 14 games following an ATS win. The under is 19-7 in the Steelers’ last 26 road games against a team with a losing home record and 46-21-1 in their last 68 road games.

Falcons ATS: 7-5

Falcons O/U: 6-6

Falcons average total game points: 47.1

Falcons as underdog: 3-6 SU/6-3 ATS

Atlanta lost SU/ATS in a close game last week against the Commanders. The Falcons are just 2-4 SU/1-5 ATS in their last six games and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against an AFC North opponent. However, Atlanta has been good at home, where it is 4-1 SU in its last five home games. The over is 5-2 in Atlanta’s last five games following a SU loss, but the under is 4-1 in its last five December contests.

Packers ATS: 4-8

Packers O/U: 6-6

Packers average total game points: 43.2

Packers as favorite: 2-5 SU/1-6 ATS

The Packers played tough against the Eagles last Sunday night but lost SU/ATS and may have lost Aaron Rodgers (ribs), whose status is uncertain for this contest. Maybe you heard, he owns the Bears and has helped the Packers go 7-0 SU/7-0 ATS in their last seven head-to-head meetings with Chicago. Green Bay’s current form is less impressive, though, since they have gone just 1-7 SU/2-6 ATS in their last eight games overall. The over is 6-1 in the Packers’ last seven games against a team with a losing record, 4-0 in their last four games on grass, and 14-5 in their last 19 road games against a team with a losing home record

Bears ATS: 4-7-1

Bears O/U: 8-4

Bears average total game points: 46.3

Bears as underdog: 2-8 SU/4-6 ATS

Without Justin Fields (shoulder), the Bears lost SU/ATS to the Jets last week and are 0-5 SU/1-4 ATS in their five most recent contests. Chicago is only 3-7-1 in its last 11 home games, 6-20 ATS in its last 26 games against the NFC, and 1-7 ATS in its last eight divisional games. The over has gone 6-0 in the Bears’ last six games and 7-0 in their last seven games following an ATS loss.

Jaguars ATS: 4-6-1

Jaguars O/U: 5-6

Jaguars average total game points: 43.3

Jaguars as favorite: 0-3 SU/0-3 ATS

After their great comeback SU/ATS win against the Ravens, the Jaguars are favored for the fourth time this season, but things haven’t gone well for them in their previous three games as favorites. They are 5-13-1 ATS in their last 19 games overall, 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against a team with a losing record and 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine road games. The over is 6-1 in Jacksonville’s last seven road games but the under is 4-1 in its last five games overall. In good news for the Jags, the favorite has won the last five meetings between these two teams.

Lions ATS: 7-4

Lions O/U: 7-4

Lions average total game points: 53.2

Lions as underdog: 3-6 SU/6-3 ATS

Detroit lost SU to the Bills on Thanksgiving but was able to cover and get an ATS win. They are 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games. However, they are only 1-4 ATS in their last five games after a SU loss. The over is 11-3 in the Lions’ last 14 home games against a team with a losing road record and 9-4 in their last 13 games overall.

Jets ATS: 7-4

Jets O/U: 4-7

Jets average total game points: 38.7

Jets as underdog: 5-4 SU/5-4 ATS

The Jets won SU/ATS last week over the Bears and are 6-2 SU/6-2 ATS. New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games and 4-1 in its last five games against a team with a winning record. The under is 5-1 in the Jets’ last six games and 8-2 in their last 10 road games against a team with a winning home record.

Vikings ATS: 5-5-1

Vikings O/U: 6-5

Vikings average total game points: 47.2

Vikings as favorite: 8-0 SU/4-3-1 ATS

The Vikings won SU/ATS on Thanksgiving night against the Patriots and will be home for a third straight week as they welcome in the Jets. They are 6-1 SU in their last seven home games and 8-1 SU in their last nine games overall. The over is 8-2 in Minnesota’s last 10 home games and 13-6 in its last 19 games overall.

Commanders ATS: 7-4-1

Commanders O/U: 4-8

Commanders average total game points: 37.6

Commanders as favorite: 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS

The Commanders knocked off the Falcons SU/ATS and are now 6-1 SU/6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games overall. They are 19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 games after a SU win and 4-0 ATS in their last four road games. The under is 4-0 in Washington’s last four games following a SU win, 4-0 in its last four games following an ATS win and 8-2 in its last 10 games overall.

Giants ATS: 8-3

Giants O/U: 3-7-1

Giants average total game points: 41.6

Giants as underdog: 5-2 SU/6-1 ATS

The Giants lost SU but won ATS against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. They are 5-2 SU/5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups against Washington and 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall. However, they are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games in December. The under is 33-16-2 in New York’s last 51 games overall and 8-3 in the last 11 head-to-head matchups between these teams.

Titans ATS: 8-3

Titans O/U: 3-8

Titans average total game points: 37.6

Titans as underdog: 3-2 SU/4-1 ATS

The Titans lost SU/ATS against the Bengals last week but are still 7-2 SU/8-1 ATS in their last nine games and 5-0 ATS in their last five road games. Tennessee is also 5-1 SU in its last six games against the NFC East. The under is 7-1 in the Titans’ last eight games and 5-1 in their last six games against a team with a winning record.

Eagles ATS: 6-5

Eagles O/U: 7-4

Eagles average total game points: 47.1

Eagles as favorite: 10-1 SU/6-5 ATS

The Eagles won SU/ATS over the Packers last week on Sunday Night Football and are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games coming into this home game against the Titans. They are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning record but only 6-13-1 ATS in their last 20 games following an ATS win. The over is 10-1 in Philly’s last 11 home games and 5-1 in its last six games overall.

Broncos ATS: 3-8

Broncos O/U: 1-10

Broncos average total game points: 31.9

Broncos as underdog: 2-4 SU/3-3 ATS

The Broncos lost SU/ATS to the Panthers last week and continue to look lost on offense, averaging an NFL-low 14.3 points per game. They are only 4-14 ATS in their last 18 against the AFC, 2-7 ATS in their last nine road games and 0-5 SU in their last five games against the AFC North. The under is 7-0 in Denver’s last seven games, 10-1 on the season and 47-21-1 in its last 69 games overall.

Ravens ATS: 4-6-1

Ravens O/U: 4-7

Ravens average total game points: 45.6

Ravens as favorite: 6-3 SU/3-6 ATS

The Ravens lost SU/ATS to the Jaguars last week and are just 2-5 ATS in their last seven games, despite going 4-1 SU in their last five. They are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games when playing at home against Denver and 10-4 ATS in the past 14 matchups overall. The favorite is also 7-2 ATS in the past nine head-to-head matchups. Like Denver, Baltimore’s totals have been going under lately. The under is 4-0 in its last four home games, 6-2 in its last eight against a team with a losing record and 6-2 in its last eight games overall.

Browns ATS: 5-6

Browns O/U: 7-3-1

Browns average total game points: 49.9

Browns as favorite: 1-3 SU/1-3 ATS

Cleveland is expected to get Deshaun Watson back for this game against his former team after Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to a nice SU/ATS win over the Bucs last week. The Browns are only 1-8 SU in their last nine road games, 1-7 ATS in their last eight games following a SU win and 2-6 SU in their last eight games overall. The over is 6-1-1 in Cleveland’s last eight against the AFC and 7-3-1 in its last 11 overall.

Texans ATS: 4-6-1

Texans O/U: 4-7

Texans average total game points: 39.4

Texans as underdog: 1-9-1 SU/4-6-1 ATS

The Texans lost SU/ATS to the Dolphins, losing by 15 points when the line coming into the game was 14 points. Houston is 0-6 SU/1-5 ATS in their last six games and just 1-11-1 in their last 13 games at home. However, they have gone 5-2 SU/7-0 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Browns. The under is 4-1 in the Texans’ past five games and 11-5 in their last 16 games against the AFC North.

Seahawks ATS: 6-5

Seahawks O/U: 4-7

Seahawks average total game points: 52

Seahawks as favorite: 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS

Seattle lost SU/ATS to the Raiders by allowing a Josh Jacobs run-off in overtime, but they are still 4-2 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six games. They are also 41-20-4 ATS in their last 65 games following a SU loss. The over is 6-3 in their past nine games, 4-1 in their past five road games and 8-3 in their last 11 games against a team with a losing record.

Rams ATS: 3-7-1

Rams O/U: 5-6

Rams average total game points: 39.2

Rams as underdog: 0-5 SU/0-3-2 ATS

The Rams lost SU to the Chiefs but got a push ATS. They hung in there with Kansas City even with a vastly injury-depleted offense. The World Champs are only 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 games overall and 1-6 ATS in their last seven at home. However, they are 5-2 SU/6-1 ATS in their last seven head-to-head meetings with Seattle. The under is 4-0 in the Rams’ last four games against a team with a winning record, 17-7 in their last 24 home games and 9-4 in their last 13 overall.

Dolphins ATS: 6-5

Dolphins O/U: 5-6

Dolphins average total game points: 48.9

Dolphins as underdog: 2-2 SU/2-2 ATS

Miami won SU/ATS over the Texans and should be geared up for this fascinating matchup of rising contenders that also doubles as a “returning home” game for their head coach Mike McDaniel. Miami is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games and 23-11 ATS in its last 34 games following an ATS win. However, the Dolphins are only 0-3-1 ATS in their last four road games against a team with a winning home record. The over is 4-1 in Miami’s last five road games but the under is 5-2 in its last seven games against a team with a winning record.

49ers ATS: 6-5

49ers O/U: 4-7

49ers average total game points: 38.3

49ers as favorite: 6-3 SU/5-4 ATS

The 49ers won SU/ATS against the Saints by not allowing a single point. They are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games and 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games. They have been especially good at home, going 8-1 SU/7-2 ATS in their last nine home games. The under is 14-5 in San Francisco’s last 19 games, 6-1 in its last seven home games and 7-1 in its last eight following an ATS win.

Chiefs ATS: 3-7-1

Chiefs O/U: 5-6

Chiefs average total game points: 51.7

Chiefs as favorite: 8-1 SU/3-5-1 ATS

The Chiefs won SU but got a push ATS against the Rams last week coming into this matchup with the Bengals, who knocked them out of the playoffs last season. The Chiefs are 15-6-1 ATS in their last 22 road games against a team with a winning home record but only 0-7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a SU win and 0-7-1 ATS in their last eight against the AFC. The over is 8-1 in Kansas City’s last nine road games and 5-2 in its last seven road games against a team with a winning home record.

Bengals ATS: 8-3

Bengals O/U: 4-6-1

Bengals average total game points: 49.9

Bengals as underdog: 0-1 SU/1-0 ATS

Cincinnati won SU/ATS last week against the Titans in a big game, and they are expected to get Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and possibly Joe Mixon (concussion) back for this contest. They have gone 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games against a team with a winning record, 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games and 14-3 in their last 17 games against the AFC. The under is 6-0 in the Bengals’ last six games against a team with a winning record, 9-1-1 in their last 11 against the AFC and 4-1-1 in their last six games overall. The under is also 8-3 in the last 11 head-to-head meetings between these two teams.

Chargers ATS: 7-4

Chargers O/U: 6-5

Chargers average total game points: 48.5

Chargers as favorite: 6-2 SU/4-4 ATS

The Chargers visit Vegas after winning SU on a two-point conversion in Arizona but failing to cover the 2.5-point spread. They’ll look to get another road win after going 5-1 ATS in their last six road games as well as 9-4 ATS in their last 13 against AFC West. The over is 4-1 in L.A.’s last five against the AFC and 8-1 in its last nine road games against a team with a losing home record.

Raiders ATS: 5-6

Raiders O/U: 6-5

Raiders average total game points: 49.2

Raiders as underdog: 2-2 SU/3-1 ATS

Josh Jacobs gave the Raiders the dramatic SU/ATS win over the Seahawks last week, and they are now 5-1 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning record. However, they are only 4-8 SU in their last 12 games and 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games against the Chargers. The under has gone 8-4 in the last 12 meetings between the teams, but the over has gone 4-1 in Vegas’ last five home games.

Colts ATS: 5-7

Colts O/U: 3-9

Colts average total game points: 36.1

Colts as underdog: 3-3 SU/4-2 ATS

The Colts lost SU/ATS to the Steelers on Monday Night Football and are back in primetime on Sunday Night Football this week. They are 1-5 SU/2-4 ATS in their last six games, but they have gone 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games after an ATS loss and are 23-11 ATS in their last 34 games against a team with a winning record. The under is 8-1 in the Colts’ last nine road games and 6-1 in their last seven games against the NFC East.

Cowboys ATS: 7-4

Cowboys O/U: 4-6-1

Cowboys average total game points: 42.4

Cowboys as favorite: 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS

The Cowboys escaped with a Thanksgiving Day win SU but took the loss ATS to the Giants. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five games after an ATS loss and 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games against a team with a losing record. They are 8-2 SU/7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The over is 4-2 in Dallas’s last six games, but the under is 5-2 in its last seven games against the AFC and 4-1 in the last five games between these two teams.

Saints ATS: 4-8

Saints O/U: 6-6

Saints average total game points: 44.1

Saints as underdog: 1-7 SU/2-6 ATS

The Saints didn’t score a point in their SU/ATS loss to the 49ers last week and will be on the road for a second straight week as they head to Tampa for this Monday night tilt. New Orleans is 3-8 SU/4-7 ATS in its last 11 games, 0-5 ATS in its last five road games and 0-5 ATS in its last five games played on Monday. The only thing going for the Saints is the head-to-head trends since they have gone 7-2 ATS in the last nine matchups with the Bucks and 4-0 ATS in their last four trips to Tampa. The under is 4-1 in the Saints’ last 5 games overall and 10-4 in its last 14 divisional contests.

Buccaneers ATS: 3-7-1

Buccaneers O/U: 2-9

Buccaneers average total game points: 36.7

Buccaneers as favorite: 5-6 SU/3-7-1 ATS

The Bucs took a tough late SU/ATS loss to the Browns and are just 3-6 SU/1-7-1 ATS over their last nine games. They have only gone 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven home games, 0-3-1 ATS in their last four games against a team with a losing record and 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS loss. The under is 6-1 in Tampa Bay’s last seven games overall, 15-3 in its last 18 against the NFC, and 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.