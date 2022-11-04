NFL Picks: Week 9 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 1-2 mark with the underdog picks last week dropped my overall record for the season to 13-10-1. I’ll look to bounce back for a Week 9 slate that includes six teams on a bye. Here are three underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Falcons have been a pleasant surprise with their 4-4 record. They blew a lead in the final seconds vs. the Panthers in Week 8, but the Carolina missed what would have been a game-winning extra point attempt, and the Falcons pulled out the win in overtime. They have played tough in just about every game this season, with three of their four losses coming by six points or fewer. Their only lopsided defeat came at the hands of the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Chargers are coming out of their bye week, so they’ve had additional time to prepare for this matchup. The problem is, they will be without wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), who is slated to miss multiple games. Keenan Allen (hamstring) is also trending in the wrong direction. With the Falcons being 3-1 at home, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they pulled out a win against the shorthanded Chargers, let alone covered the spread.

Both of these teams had bad losses in Week 8. The Jaguars couldn’t get much going on offense vs. the Broncos, losing 21-17 in London. They have lost five games in a row, with three of them being played away from Jacksonville. Their offense has been the main culprit, scoring 17 or fewer points in three of those games. On the bright side, they have turned over the running back job to Travis Etienne, and he has feasted with 270 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns the last two weeks.

The Raiders couldn’t have looked much worse in a loss vs. the Saints, being shut out 24-0. That came on the heels of them scoring 38 points in a lopsided win vs. the Texans in their prior game. They are 0-4 on the road this season, leaving them with an overall record of 2-5. Given how poorly the Raiders have played on the road, taking a chance on the Jaguars here could prove to be profitable.

These two teams already met once this season, a game in which the Seahawks won 19-9 in Seattle. The Cardinals have a disappointing 3-4 record and have lost three of their last four games. They have faced some tough opponents, though, including the Eagles and Vikings.

One of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL this season has been the performance of the Seahawks, who took down the Giants last week to improve their record to 5-3. They actually lead the NFC West, which is shocking given the loaded rosters the Rams and 49ers have put together. The Cardinals are only 1-3 at home and struggle to score consistently, so the Seahawks could pull off a sweep of their season series.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.