MLB Picks for November 5: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook plays for Game 6 of 2022 World Series.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Game 5 was the first time this play didn’t hit this series. Even in the Cristian Javier-led combined no-hitter and Framber Valdez’s Game 2 gem, four or more runs were scored in the first five frames.

Now, in both of those contests, Houston’s bats did the heavy lifting. That could very well happen again with Valdez on the mound and the Phillies preferring right-handed pitching much more than lefties. Either way, these two offenses have shown they can pop off on any given night, so Philly could very well carry this play if Zack Wheeler manages to get back on track in this do-or-die contest.

The kid is cooking right now. Flat out.

All postseason, he’s been a headache for opposing pitchers. Following his Game 5 masterpiece, he now has four home runs, three doubles and a 1.005 OPS this postseason. And with his .381 World Series average combined with his homer and two doubles, it’s no wonder he’s the favorite to be named World Series MVP (+105) with Houston one game away from another ring.

One of Pena’s World Series doubles came against Wheeler in Game 2, which was a 1-for-4 showing for the rookie. He’s logged at least two bases in eight of 12 games played so far this postseason. In the games that have followed a performance in which he’s hit a home run, Pena has logged at least two bases two times in three chances while logging at least a base hit in all three of those games.

Only going the SG Parlay route here because Pena’s regular total bases prop is set at 0.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook with no value on the over as of writing.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.