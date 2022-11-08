NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s dive into some NFL Week 10 plays on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks +2.5

Seattle is the real deal.

In reality, the Seahawks should probably be favored heading into this contest. Pete Carroll’s squad has won four straight games, and defense has been the difference-maker. Over that stretch, Seattle has held opponents to 23 or fewer points.

That should be the case once again in Week 10, as the Bucs are really struggling to put points on the board. Tom Brady and company are averaging just 18 per contest, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Don’t let a last-second win over the Rams fool you, Tampa still played very poorly last Sunday.

I expect the Seahawks to win outright this week, but you might as well take the added security that comes with 2.5 points.

Titans -3

Despite losing to the Chiefs on Sunday night, it’s impossible to come away from that game unimpressed by Tennessee. Malik Willis looks leaps and bounds better than his first NFL start the prior week, even if it didn’t translate on the stat sheet.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has once again established himself as arguably the best running back in the game, although he argues that title belongs to Nick Chubb.

Henry has now rushed for 100-plus yards in five straight games, passing Chubb as the league’s leading rusher. He could easily add to that streak this week against a Broncos team that allows over 122 rushing yards per game and no longer has Bradley Chubb.

Denver is struggling, to say the least. We all know the story with the Broncos at this point, especially after weeks of miserable primetime performances. I don’t believe they have enough firepower on offense to keep up with the Titans. Defensively, they’re strong against the passing game — thanks to Pat Surtain — but that obviously won’t help against Henry. The Titans should take care of business on Sunday.

Cowboys -5

The Packers are a disaster.

If Aaron Rodgers threw three red zone interceptions against the LIONS, the Cowboys’ defense might outscore Green Bay by itself on Sunday. The Packers have now dropped five straight games, at least two of which were against far inferior opponents. Heading into Week 10, this is a game that could make or break their season.

Spoiler alert: they’re going to lose.

Dallas has hit another level this year, and the offense is still rounding into form. Dak Prescott is starting to look comfortable under center, CeeDee Lamb has re-emerged as an elite receiver, and the run game is once again extremely effective. Meanwhile, the Packers have been decimated by injuries to integral players. We could be looking at a blowout in this matchup.

