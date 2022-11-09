How To Bet The NBA Star Player Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook on November 9

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Star Player Super Boost for Wednesday’s NBA slate featuring some of the league’s biggest names.

Following opt-in, you’ll be issued with one single-use token to use on Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and LeBron James each to score 20+ points (under ‘DK Specials’) with boosted odds at +100 from -185. It includes the following terms:

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

Max $25 bet

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 11/9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash-out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, CA-ON (19+), PA, OR, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Notable Stats

Jayson Tatum has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season.

Kevin Durant has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season.

Ja Morant has scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but three (12 points vs. CHA on 11/4; 20 points vs. POR on 11/2; 20 points vs. DAL on 10/22).

LeBron James scored more than 20 points in every game played this season but four (17 points vs. UTA on 11/4; 20 points vs. NOR on 11/2; 19 points vs. DEN on 10/26; 20 points vs. LAC on 10/20).

