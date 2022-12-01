How To Bet The Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bills vs. Patriots

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Same Game Parlay for tonight’s Bills-Patriots game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Josh Allen 255+ passing yards

Mac Jones 220+ passing yards

Devin Singletary 55+ rushing yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

After each playing on Thanksgiving, these AFC East foes will make another Thursday appearance as the Bills travel take on the Patriots. It shapes up as a critical matchup, with all four AFC East teams above .500 and the Bills searching for their first divisional win of the season. With each team appearing on Thanksgiving, neither is disadvantaged in terms of rest, but this marks the Bills’ third consecutive game on the road after their Week 11 contest was moved to Ford Field in Detroit. The Bills have been making up for decades of pain against the Patriots by winning four of their past five meetings. Buffalo comes in off a last-gasp victory against the improving Lions, which saw Von Miller suffer a knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Patriots saw their three-game winning streak halted by the Vikings, despite Mac Jones recording a career-high 382 passing yards.

Recent Head-To-Head History

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Stats

Each of the Bills’ last six road games have gone UNDER the total points line.

Hunter Henry has scored a touchdown in five of his previous six Thursday appearances.

Devin Singletary has scored at least one touchdown in four of the Bills’ last five games against AFC East opponents.

Stefon Diggs has scored a touchdown in each of the Bills’ last three Thursday games.

Rhamondre Stevenson has scored at least one touchdown in three of the Patriots’ last four home games against AFC opponents.

Josh Allen has scored at least one touchdown in three of the Bills’ last four road games.

Mac Jones has thrown an interception in five of the Patriots’ last six games against AFC East opponents.

Rhamondre Stevenson has recorded 56+ receiving yards in four of the Patriots’ last five games.

Devin Singletary has recorded 80+ rushing and receiving yards in four of the Bills’ last five road games.

Josh Allen has recorded 308+ passing yards in three of the Bills’ last four games against the Patriots.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

