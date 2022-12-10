NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 14

Here are my favorite player props for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

D’Andre Swift over 35.5 rushing yards -110

Swift has been a stay-away guy for me much of the season, but I’m buying into last game’s workload. He got 14 carries vs. the Jaguars, which marked the first time he’s logged at least 10 rushing attempts since Week 1. In both instances, he’s pulverized this number. And as much as the Lions will need to do some work through the air to keep up with the Vikings, Jamaal Williams logged 87 yards on 20 carries when these two teams battled to a 28-24 finish in Week 3.

Williams isn’t the only running back to blow past this number vs. the Vikings, either. In 10 of Minnesota’s 12 games, at least one opposing running back has gone over this number. In three of those instances, multiple running backs went over this mark. And while Swift didn’t go over this number in that Week 3 meeting vs. Minnesota, he came five yards short despite only carrying the ball seven times.

Dameon Pierce rushing under 63.5 yards -115

This is one of those instances where I don’t trust the number at all.

Pierce has gone over this number in eight of Houston’s 12 games this season, most recently doing so in his last game after a pair of rough performances. Not only has he gone over this number 66.7% of the time, but Pierce has also logged 80-plus yards in six of those games.

Part of this number feels like a hangover from the aforementioned rough patch. But it also has to be the result of the expected flow of this game. Because quite a few opposing running backs have put up big rushing yard totals vs. the Cowboys. With that whopping spread, though, the Texans are in position to be forced to rely on the pass more often than they’d normally like.

